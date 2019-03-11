Wyndham Championship Purchases Second Sedgefield Property

GREENSBORO, N.C. – The Wyndham Championship expanded its footprint again last week when its purchase of a second house near the Sedgefield Country Club clubhouse closed, the tournament announced today. The 80th annual Wyndham Championship, which will determine the $10 Million Wyndham Rewards Top 10, is set for July 30-Aug. 4, 2019.

The house, located at ­5412 Dorchester Road adjacent to the 18th green behind the clubhouse, was purchased by the Piedmont Triad Charitable Foundation, the body that oversees tournament operations; the sale closed last week. This transaction follows the recently-announced purchase of the house at 5400 Dorchester Road, adjacent to the 10th tee.

Current plans for these properties include general maintenance and upgrades to prepare them for use as a hospitality venue or similar during the Wyndham Championship and as housing during the AJGA Wyndham Invitational in June. These transactions follow the 2017 purchase of the property between East and West Sedgefield Drives which now serves as the tournament’s “Gold Parking” area and Uber pickup/drop off location.

“As we plan for the future, these two properties make a lot of sense because of their locations, next to the 10th tee and the 18th green,” tournament director Mark Brazil said. “We are still in the planning stages of what we’ll do with these two properties, but like I said when we announced the first house back in January, the Wyndham Rewards Top 10 is a game changer for the Wyndham Championship. These two properties will give us some flexibility and room for growth over the next few years as we continue to enhance our PGA TOUR event.”

Courtesy of Rob Goodman, Wyndham Championship Director of Media Relations