All New Outlets Reporting #26 from Page High School has passed away:RIP Sincere Davis

Just got the news from Dennis White, who picked it up from WFMY News 2 on their News 2 AP that Sincere Davis, the running back from Page High School, who was shot in the head last week and lay in the hospital for over a week, Sincere Davis has passed away…..

Also got the word from the Page HS bus driver Robert Stutts and he got his notice from Spectrum News and all we can say now is, Rest In Peace:Sicere Davis….

The pain and suffering, they are gone, but gone with them is a young man who aspired to attend and play football at Guilford College next Fall, but the fallen Pirate, #26 as he became known to people all over the state and all over the Triad, that young man’s life has been cut short by some senseless shooting…

Sincere was loved by all within the Page Pirate community and now there is a very large void with his passing and our thoughts and prayers go out today, to his family and friends…..

Again, RIP Sincere Davis and it is a rip that he had his life ripped away at such a young age…

Please keep his family and close friends in your thoughts and prayers and keep the Page Pirate Nation on your list, as they mourn the passing of a fallen brother, from within the Page Pirates’ community/family…..

Let’s look at some of the reports from the area news outlets…

from WGHP FOX 8 News:

GREENSBORO, N.C. — Page High School student Sincere Davis has died following a shooting on the night of March 2, according to a news release from Greensboro police.

Davis, 18, a senior and football player, had been in the hospital since the shooting. Greensboro police are now investigating the shooting as a homicide.

Classmates say Davis was at a gathering at an apartment complex on North Elm Street when he was shot in the head.

Page High School Principal Erik Naglee said Davis was a model student, taking AP classes and staying out of trouble.

Davis’s coach, Jared Rolfes, said Davis served as a captain on the football team and was on the school’s leadership council.

When FOX8 spoke to Davis’ teammates recently, they described him as a “beautiful person” with “outstanding character.”

On Tuesday afternoon, Naglee released the following statement:

“It is with great sadness that we share, on behalf of his family, that Page High student Sincere Davis passed away on Tuesday afternoon. Sincere was a beloved member of the Page family and we are devastated by this news. We ask that you please respect the privacy of the Davis family and the Page High family during this difficult time.”

Greensboro police have not said what led to the shooting or made any arrests.

CLICK HERE for your link to the FOX 8 home page and you will a photo of Sincere Davis there….

from WFMY News 2:www.wfmynews2.com:

Page High Football Player Sincere Davis Dies Days After Being Shot

Page High Football player, Sincere Davis, who was a senior has died after he was shot earlier this month.

GREENSBORO, N.C. — The Page High community is mourning the loss of one of their own.

Greensboro Police said the 18-year-old died Tuesday as the result of his injuries.

from www.wxii12.com and Bill O’Neil:

GREENSBORO, N.C. —

A Page High School football player injured in a shooting earlier this month has died.

Greensboro police said 18-year-old Sincere Davis died Tuesday afternoon from the gunshot wound he sustained on at an apartment complex on March 2.

This incident is now being investigated as a homicide.

Police said Davis was shot around 6 p.m. at a complex in the 3100 block of N. Elm Street.

School principal Erik Naglee described the senior as an outstanding young man, good student and athlete and someone who was well-respected by everyone in the Page community.

In a statement released Tuesday, Naglee said the following:

Naglee said Davis had planned to attend Guilford College in the fall.

Anyone with information about the incident is asked to call Crime Stoppers at 336-373-1000 or text the tip to 274637 using the keyword badboyz.

CLICK HERE for the Link to Bill O’Neil’s video portion of this report….

from the News and Record at Greensboro.com/www.greensboro.com:

GREENSBORO — Page High School senior Sincere Darnell Davis died Tuesday afternoon and became the city’s 10th homicide victim this year.

Police spokesman Ron Glenn said the 18-year-old senior was shot in the late afternoon of March 2 at the Pointe at Irving Park Apartments located at 3100 N. Elm St.

Glenn said that police are releasing, at this point, limited information about Davis’ death to protect the integrity of the investigation.

He would not say where or how many times Davis was shot, but a teammate’s mother posted on Facebook that he had been shot at close range to the forehead.

Glenn said police have not released suspect information but witnesses have been cooperating with investigators.

He added that police have not received any information to tie the shooting to gang activity, though the investigation is ongoing.

CLICK HERE to read more from the News and Record reports…..