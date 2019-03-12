Carolina Acceleration High School Baseball and Softball for Today(3/12/19)
High School Baseball:
Greensboro Day School(2-2) at Forsyth Country Day(1-1) 4pm
Vandalia Christian School(0-1) at Gospel Light Christian(0-0) 4pm
Cornerstone Charter School(0-2) at Clover Garden(0-1) 4pm
Carolina Royals(0-4) at High Point Christian Academy(4-1) 4:30pm
WS Parkland(2-1) at Southwest Guilford(2-2) 5pm
High Point Andrews(0-2) at Wheatmore(0-3) 5pm
Wesleyan Christian Academy(1-0) at Covenant Day(2-1) 5:30pm
WS Reagan(2-1) at Northwest Guilford(3-2) 6pm
Mount Tabor(2-3) at Smith(0-3) 6pm
High Point Central(3-2) at Western Guilford(4-0) 7pm
Southeast Guilford(3-0) at Southern Alamance(2-2) 7pm….JV at 5pm
Morehead(4-2) at Northern Guilford(2-1) 7pm
Southern Guilford(1-2) at Southwestern Randolph(3-0) 7pm
Northeast Guilford(1-3) at Western Alamance(3-2) 7pm
North Forsyth(2-1) at Dudley(0-2) 7pm
Caldwell Academy(1-1) at Westchester Country Day(1-0) 7pm
High School Softball Today:
Cannon(1-0) at Wesleyan Christian Academy(1-0) 5pm
Western Guilford(3-1) at Ragsdale(1-2) 6pm
Asheboro(2-1) at Eastern Guilford(2-3) 6pm
High Point Central(2-1) at East Forsyth(4-0) 6pm
North Forsyth(2-1) at Dudley(0-3) 6pm
Eastern Randolph(4-1) at High Point Andrews(0-2) 6pm
Southern Alamance(3-0) at Southeast Guilford(0-3) 6:30pm
Morehead(3-1) at Northern Guilford(2-1) 7pm
Northwest Guilford(0-0) at WS Reagan(3-0) 7pm
WS Parkland(3-0) at Southwest Guilford(2-2) 7pm
Southern Guilford(1-2) at Southwestern Randolph(2-2) 7pm
