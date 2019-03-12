Elon Tied for Sixth Through First Round of USF Invitational
TAMPA, Fla. – The Elon University men’s golf team is tied for sixth through the first round of the University of South Florida Invitational, hosted March 11-12 at the Tampa Palms Golf and Country Club. The course is a par 72 and 7004 total yards.
After a 35-minute delayed start to the day due to fog, round two was called at 7:30 p.m. due to darkness.
Dawson Daniels, who picked up CAA Men’s Golfer of the Week honors on Feb. 27, carded a one-under par 71 to lead the way for Elon. The effort put him in a tie for ninth place. William Harwood was two strokes behind him with a one-over 73. As a team, the Phoenix combined for a four-over 292 and is tied for sixth with Louisiana Tech and Central Arkansas. The host Bulls are atop the team standings with a nine-under 279. Mercer follows with a one-under 287, and Georgetown rounds out the top three with an even 288.
HIGHLIGHTS
Daniels tallied six birdies while parring nine holes. Quade Lukes and Graham Hutchinson both posted a two-over 74 to tie for 29th in the individual standings. Max Ferrari rounded out the group with a plus-four 76.
UP NEXT
The field will resume round two tomorrow, March 12, beginning at 8 a.m. Teams will then play continuously into the final round of the invite.
University of South Florida Invitational
March 11-12 | Tampa, Fla.
Team Standings
1. South Florida (279) -9
2. Mercer (287) -1
3. Georgetown (288) E
4. Illinois State (291) +2
5. Southern Illinois (291) +3
T6. Louisiana Tech (292) +4
T6. Elon (292) +4
T6. Central Arkansas (292) +4
9. Abilene Christian (296) +8
10. Chattanooga (303) +15
11. Delaware (304) +16
12. Florida Atlantic (305) +17
13. Oakland (306) +18
14. Florida A&M (311) +23
15. Cleveland State (312) +24
Elon Individuals
T9. Dawson Daniels (71) -1
T19. William Harwood (73) +1
T29. Quade Lukes (74) +2
T29. Graham Hutchinson (74) +2
T50. Max Ferrari (76) +4
