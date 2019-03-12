Elon Tied for Sixth Through First Round of USF Invitational

TAMPA, Fla. – The Elon University men’s golf team is tied for sixth through the first round of the University of South Florida Invitational, hosted March 11-12 at the Tampa Palms Golf and Country Club. The course is a par 72 and 7004 total yards.

RESULTS

After a 35-minute delayed start to the day due to fog, round two was called at 7:30 p.m. due to darkness.

Dawson Daniels, who picked up CAA Men’s Golfer of the Week honors on Feb. 27, carded a one-under par 71 to lead the way for Elon. The effort put him in a tie for ninth place. William Harwood was two strokes behind him with a one-over 73. As a team, the Phoenix combined for a four-over 292 and is tied for sixth with Louisiana Tech and Central Arkansas. The host Bulls are atop the team standings with a nine-under 279. Mercer follows with a one-under 287, and Georgetown rounds out the top three with an even 288.

HIGHLIGHTS

Daniels tallied six birdies while parring nine holes. Quade Lukes and Graham Hutchinson both posted a two-over 74 to tie for 29th in the individual standings. Max Ferrari rounded out the group with a plus-four 76.

UP NEXT

The field will resume round two tomorrow, March 12, beginning at 8 a.m. Teams will then play continuously into the final round of the invite.

University of South Florida Invitational

March 11-12 | Tampa, Fla.

Team Standings

1. South Florida (279) -9

2. Mercer (287) -1

3. Georgetown (288) E

4. Illinois State (291) +2

5. Southern Illinois (291) +3

T6. Louisiana Tech (292) +4

T6. Elon (292) +4

T6. Central Arkansas (292) +4

9. Abilene Christian (296) +8

10. Chattanooga (303) +15

11. Delaware (304) +16

12. Florida Atlantic (305) +17

13. Oakland (306) +18

14. Florida A&M (311) +23

15. Cleveland State (312) +24

Elon Individuals

T9. Dawson Daniels (71) -1

T19. William Harwood (73) +1

T29. Quade Lukes (74) +2

T29. Graham Hutchinson (74) +2

T50. Max Ferrari (76) +4