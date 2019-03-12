Go Fund Me page set up for Christian Martin from Southwest Guilford High School

They have set up a Go Fund Me page for the young man who was injured in the basketball game last Saturday afternoon in Hickory….There is now a Go Fund Me page for Christian Martin, from Southwest Guilford High School, who suffered a concussion in the SWG-Cox Mill basketball game….

Martin has been under doctors’ care for the past several days in the hospital at Hickory, and if you would like to help his family, you go to the Go Fund Me page now…

Christian Martin Go Fund Me:

Click Below…..

https://www.gofundme.com/christian-martin?sharetype=teams&member=1851336&pc=tw_co_dashboard_a&rcid=f32c4c304fdc4632922c3e7a4286993e