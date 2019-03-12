Guilford College Statement on Page High School Senior Sincere Davis

Guilford College head football coach Chris Rusiewicz:

Guilford College and its football team are deeply saddened by the passing of Sincere Davis. Our thoughts and prayers are with his parents, his family, friends, and the Page High School community.

Sincere quickly made a favorable impression on our coaching staff, not only as a student-athlete, but more so as a person. The more we got to know him and his family in the recruiting process, the more we wanted him part of Guilford’s football team and community. He was respectful, personable, and made a meaningful impact on our staff in the short time we knew him. We’re shocked by his loss and extremely sorry for the family.