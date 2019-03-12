High School Baseball and Softball Tonight Scores for (3/12/19):Looking for the Finals and we have a few already rolling in here
Here is what is happening so far, and it looks to be a very rugged start for the Southern Guilford Storm at Southwestern Randolph, in baseball…..
Boys Varsity Baseball: The Southwestern Randolph High School Cougars lead the Southern Guilford High School Storm 10 to 0 at the end of the 1st inning…
Final:Southwestern Randolph 12, Southern Guilford 0
SWR(4-0)/SG(1-3)
More Baseball Finals:
Southwest Guilford 15, WS Parkland 0…4 Innings
SWG(3-2)/WSP(2-2)
High Point Central 10, Western Guilford 3
WG(4-1)/HPC(4-2)
Western Alamance 11, Northeast Guilford 1
NEG(1-4)/WA(4-2)
Wheatmore 16, High Point Andrews 0
HPA(0-3)/Wheatmore(1-3)
Forsyth Country Day 6, Greensboro Day School 4
GDS(2-3)/FCD(2-1)
1 2 3 4 5 6 7 R H E FCDHS 0 1 1 1 1 0 2 6 - - Greensboro Day 0 1 0 0 0 3 0 4 - -
Wesleyan Christian Academy 9, Covenant Day 1
WES(2-0)/CDS(2-2)
1 2 3 4 5 6 7 R H E WCA 1 1 0 1 1 4 1 9 - - Covenant Day 0 0 0 0 1 0 0 1 - -
Mount Tabor 11, Smith 1…5 Innings
MT(3-3)/Smith(0-4)
1 2 3 4 5 6 7 R H E Mount Tabor 2 2 2 3 2 - - 11 - - Ben L. Smith 1 0 0 0 0 - - 1 - -
Northern Guilford 4, Morehead 2
NG(3-1/Morehead(4-3)
1 2 3 4 5 6 7 R H E Morehead 0 0 1 0 1 0 0 2 - - NGHS 0 1 2 1 0 0 - 4 - -
High Point Christian Academy 5, Carolina Royals 3
HPCA(5-1)/CR(0-5)
1 2 3 4 5 6 7 R H E Carolina Royals 0 0 0 0 2 1 0 3 - - HPCA 1 0 1 0 1 2 - 5 - -
Caldwell Academy 7, Westchester Country Day 0
CA(2-1)/WCD(1-1)
1 2 3 4 5 6 7 R H E Caldwell Academy 0 0 2 0 2 0 3 7 - - WCDHS 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 - -
Gospel Light Christian 3, Vandalia Christian School 2
GLC(1-0)/VCS(0-2)
1 2 3 4 5 6 7 R H E VCHS 0 1 0 1 0 0 0 2 - - GLCHS 0 0 0 0 1 0 2 3 - -
Softball Finals:
Northwest Guilford 7, WS Reagan 1
NWG(1-0)/WSR(3-1)
Here is the full schedule of games for this evening……
High School Baseball:
Cornerstone Charter School(0-2) at Clover Garden(0-1) 4pm
WS Reagan(2-1) at Northwest Guilford(3-2) 6pm
North Forsyth(2-1) at Dudley(0-2) 7pm
High School Softball Today:
Cannon(1-0) at Wesleyan Christian Academy(1-0) 5pm
Western Guilford(3-1) at Ragsdale(1-2) 6pm
Asheboro(2-1) at Eastern Guilford(2-3) 6pm
High Point Central(2-1) at East Forsyth(4-0) 6pm
North Forsyth(2-1) at Dudley(0-3) 6pm
Eastern Randolph(4-1) at High Point Andrews(0-2) 6pm
Southern Alamance(3-0) at Southeast Guilford(0-3) 6:30pm
Morehead(3-1) at Northern Guilford(2-1) 7pm
WS Parkland(3-0) at Southwest Guilford(2-2) 7pm
Southern Guilford(1-2) at Southwestern Randolph(2-2) 7pm
77 Hornet said,
High Point Central 10
Western Guilford 3
Liza Moberg said,
NW Guilford varsity softball over Reagan 7-1
