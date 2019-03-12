High School Baseball and Softball Tonight Scores for (3/12/19):Looking for the Finals and we have a few already rolling in here

Here is what is happening so far, and it looks to be a very rugged start for the Southern Guilford Storm at Southwestern Randolph, in baseball…..

Boys Varsity Baseball: The Southwestern Randolph High School Cougars lead the Southern Guilford High School Storm 10 to 0 at the end of the 1st inning…

Final:Southwestern Randolph 12, Southern Guilford 0

SWR(4-0)/SG(1-3)

More Baseball Finals:

Southwest Guilford 15, WS Parkland 0…4 Innings

SWG(3-2)/WSP(2-2)

High Point Central 10, Western Guilford 3

WG(4-1)/HPC(4-2)

Western Alamance 11, Northeast Guilford 1

NEG(1-4)/WA(4-2)

Wheatmore 16, High Point Andrews 0

HPA(0-3)/Wheatmore(1-3)

Forsyth Country Day 6, Greensboro Day School 4

GDS(2-3)/FCD(2-1)

1 2 3 4 5 6 7 R H E FCDHS 0 1 1 1 1 0 2 6 - - Greensboro Day 0 1 0 0 0 3 0 4 - -

Wesleyan Christian Academy 9, Covenant Day 1

WES(2-0)/CDS(2-2)

1 2 3 4 5 6 7 R H E WCA 1 1 0 1 1 4 1 9 - - Covenant Day 0 0 0 0 1 0 0 1 - -

Mount Tabor 11, Smith 1…5 Innings

MT(3-3)/Smith(0-4)

1 2 3 4 5 6 7 R H E Mount Tabor 2 2 2 3 2 - - 11 - - Ben L. Smith 1 0 0 0 0 - - 1 - -

Northern Guilford 4, Morehead 2

NG(3-1/Morehead(4-3)

1 2 3 4 5 6 7 R H E Morehead 0 0 1 0 1 0 0 2 - - NGHS 0 1 2 1 0 0 - 4 - -

High Point Christian Academy 5, Carolina Royals 3

HPCA(5-1)/CR(0-5)

1 2 3 4 5 6 7 R H E Carolina Royals 0 0 0 0 2 1 0 3 - - HPCA 1 0 1 0 1 2 - 5 - -

Caldwell Academy 7, Westchester Country Day 0

CA(2-1)/WCD(1-1)

1 2 3 4 5 6 7 R H E Caldwell Academy 0 0 2 0 2 0 3 7 - - WCDHS 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 - -

Gospel Light Christian 3, Vandalia Christian School 2

GLC(1-0)/VCS(0-2)

1 2 3 4 5 6 7 R H E VCHS 0 1 0 1 0 0 0 2 - - GLCHS 0 0 0 0 1 0 2 3 - -

Softball Finals:

Northwest Guilford 7, WS Reagan 1

NWG(1-0)/WSR(3-1)

Here is the full schedule of games for this evening……

High School Baseball:

Cornerstone Charter School(0-2) at Clover Garden(0-1) 4pm

WS Reagan(2-1) at Northwest Guilford(3-2) 6pm

North Forsyth(2-1) at Dudley(0-2) 7pm

High School Softball Today:

Cannon(1-0) at Wesleyan Christian Academy(1-0) 5pm

Western Guilford(3-1) at Ragsdale(1-2) 6pm

Asheboro(2-1) at Eastern Guilford(2-3) 6pm

High Point Central(2-1) at East Forsyth(4-0) 6pm

North Forsyth(2-1) at Dudley(0-3) 6pm

Eastern Randolph(4-1) at High Point Andrews(0-2) 6pm

Southern Alamance(3-0) at Southeast Guilford(0-3) 6:30pm

Morehead(3-1) at Northern Guilford(2-1) 7pm

WS Parkland(3-0) at Southwest Guilford(2-2) 7pm

Southern Guilford(1-2) at Southwestern Randolph(2-2) 7pm