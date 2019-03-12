HPU Womens Golf in Fifth after Two Rounds at Jackrabbit Invitational

BOULDER CITY, Nev. — The High Point University women’s golf team is in fifth after the first two rounds of the Jackrabbit Invitational at the Boulder Creek Golf Club (Par 72 – 6,322 yards) Monday (March 11) in Boulder City, Nev.

The Panthers improved 14 strokes from the first round to the second, shooting 332 in the opening round and 318 in the second. HPU has a two-round score of 650.

“Today obviously was not our day,” HPU head coach Alexis Bennett said. “Th course was playing tricky with the high winds, but we compounded a lot of mistakes out there, especially in the morning round. Not having an anchor either round made posting a respectable number really difficult. I expect and anticipate the team will come back tomorrow. We aren’t quitters and still have a lot oto play for.”

Junior Tonrak Tasaso leads High Point and is in a tie for 19th place at 17-over, while fellow junior Samantha Vodry is two strokes behind at 19-over in a tie for 24th. In Vodry’s second-round 79, she had an eagle on the Par-5 fifth, the seventh eagle of her career.

Sophomore Caitie Gehlhausen and freshman Olivia John are tied for 27th place at 20-over. John improved by six strokes from the first round to the second, while Gehlhausen bettered her score by four strokes. Freshman Sarah Kahn is in a tie for 38th at 22-over.

The third and final round begins at 10:45 a.m. Eastern on Tuesday (March 12).