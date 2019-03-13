ACC Tournament Action Today with N.C. State vs. Clemson and Greensboro’s John Newman will on the court representing Greensboro and the Greensboro Day School

John Newman(Greensboro Day School) and his Clemson Tigers(19-12) facing N.C. State(21-10)re today at Noon, in the ACC Men’s Basketball Tournament in Charlotte….John has played in 31 games for Clemson, with one start, and the freshman should be seeing quality minutes for his Tigers today, as they take on the Wolfpack…

from CBS Sports.com:CLICK HERE

The No. 9-seeded Clemson Tigers will take on the No. 8-seeded NC State Wolfpack in the second round of the 2019 ACC Tournament on Wednesday at noon ET. Both teams are on the bubble according to CBS Sports bracketology guru Jerry Palm’s latest projections, with Clemson listed as one of the last four teams in and NC State needing lots of help to make the NCAA Tournament bracket. Given the drama of the last meeting between these two teams, a 69-67 NC State win, it should be an intense battle at the Spectrum Center in Charlotte.