Carson McCorkle will head to the University of Virginia in Charlottesville one year early:McCorkle will graduate in the Spring of 2020 and hit the basketball court with the Cavaliers in the Fall of 2020
On Twitter and trending this evening from Carson McCorkle(GDS)…..
McCorkle had planned to graduate from GDS in 2021, but now he will leave out with his original class, in 2020….
The word from Carson McCorkle(Greensboro Day School):
After careful consideration with my family, coaches, and God I have decided to graduate with the 2020 class! Thank you for the support.
4-Star Virginia Commit Carson McCorkle of Greensboro Day (NC) will attend UVa as part of his original 2020 class #PhenomHoops?? #NCTop80….
