College Softball Finals: Guilford 3-18, Southern Virginia 1-2:Guilford sweeps Doubleheader, as it was a BIG day for the Quakers’ Makayla Crawford

from Bob Lowe, Guilford College assistant SID…

GREENSBORO, N.C. — Makayla Crawford had four hits and another home

run as Guilford College swept a doubleheader from Southern Virginia on

Wednesday afternoon. Game scores were 3-1 and 18-2 (five innings).

The victory was the sixth straight for the Quakers, who improved to

12-1 on the season. The Knights fell to 3-11.

In game one, GC plated two runs in the first inning after Katy Holt

(2-3) singled to score Savannah Yale and Crawford. The Quakers’ third

run was recorded in the fifth when Kayli Blankenship’s hit brought

home Anna Wolfe.

SVU tallied its run in the sixth. Megan Harmon ripped a two-out single

off starter Katie McNeill to center field to bring home Madison Rigby.

McNeill improved to 8-1 after earning the win. She scattered four

hits, struck out four and walked none.

Megan Harmon (0-5) suffered the defeat for Southern Virginia after

allowing two runs in four frames. Krystal Kemp had a double to lead

Knight hitters.

And eleven-run second inning highlighted action in game two, which

Guilford won 18-2 in five innings. GC collected 19 hits to three for

the visitors.

Abigayle Rowell improved to 3-0 after allowing two runs (none earned)

and four hits. Kemp (3-5) took the defeat for Southern Virginia after

being pulled in the second inning after surrendering eight runs.

Crawford belted a three-run homer to right-centerfield in the fourth

inning. She has 26 career homers, a program record. She went 3-for-3,

had two doubles, two runs and drove in four teammates in the game.

Makayla Carver and Holt both had two hits, including a double. Sarah

Aukamp collected two base hits for Guilford.

The Quakers open Old Dominion Athletic Conference (ODAC) action on

Sunday when Guilford travels to Randolph College. Game times are 1 and

3 p.m. for the doubleheader.