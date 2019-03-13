High School Baseball and Softball Tonight Finals(3/13/19)
We are getting some early scores by way of Twitter and the Ragsdale Tigers seem to be coming out of the blocks strong tonight, in the early returns…..
Baseball Tonight:
Lee County 4, Page 3
LC(3-3)/Page(1-2)
Ragsdale 10, WS Parkland 0…5 Innings
Ragsdale(4-1)/WSP(2-3)
End of the 6th Inning:Southwestern Randolph 7, Eastern Guilford 1
End of the 5th Inning:Southwestern Randolph 3, Eastern Guilford 1
Top of the 4th Inning:
Eastern Guilford 1, Southwestern Randolph 1
JV Baseball:Ragsdale 3, Hillsborough Orange 1
Softball Tonight:
Ragsdale 18, Mount Tabor 7
RHS(2-3)/MT(0-5)
Northeast Guilford 5, Eastern Guilford 4
NEG(3-3)/EG(2-4)
1 2 3 4 5 6 7 R H E Eastern Guilford 3 0 0 0 1 0 0 4 - - NGHS 2 0 0 0 1 1 1 5 - -
Here is today’s lineup for you…..
Baseball Today:
Cornerstone Charter School(0-2) at Clover Garden(0-1) 4pm
Bishop McGuinness(1-2) at The North Carolina Leadership Academy(1-1) 4pm
Northwest Guilford(4-2) at Northeast Guilford (1-4) 6pm
Eastern Guilford(2-3) at Southwestern Randolph(4-0) 6pm
Ledford(6-0) at Northern Guilford(3-1) 7pm
Trinity(2-4) at Southern Guilford(1-3) 7pm
Grimsley(3-2) at Orange(2-0) 7pm
Providence(4-1) at East Forsyth(2-1) 7pm
Softball Today:
Walkertown(2-1) at Page(1-1) 6pm
Northern Guilford(2-2) at Northwest Guilford(1-0) 7pm
