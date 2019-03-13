UNCG Rallies Late as Elon Baseball Phoenix Falls on the Road
ELON, N.C. – Elon University baseball held a 3-1 advantage through seven and a half innings, but UNCG scored three runs in the bottom half of the eighth to take the first game in the home-and-home series Tuesday, March 12 at UNCG Baseball Stadium.
Jared Wetherbee (1-3) surrendered three runs on two hits and a walk to receive the loss. Starter Kyle Greenler tossed 3.0 complete innings and allowed one unearned run on five walk and a base on balls. The Phoenix (9-7) used seven pitchers on the day, with Dean McCarthy and Naushon Galbraith fanning a pair of batters each.
Cam Devanney led the maroon and gold at the plate with a 2-for-4 effort. Anthony Galason finished 1-for-3 and scored a run while Garrett Stonehouse, Joe Satterfield, and Jarrett Pico all went 1-for-4.
How It Happened: The Spartans (11-4) plated the first run of the game in the bottom of the first. UNCG’s Greg Hardison singled to left and moved up on a fielding error by Galason. A failed pickoff attempt then moved him up to third and a ground out to third brought him home.
Elon’s offense started clicking in the top of the fourth as Devanney singled to left and Galason was hit by a pitch to put two on. A Tyler Cranston fly out right allowed Devanney to tag up, and Pico found a hole through the right side of the Spartan defense to knot the game at 1-1. Following A UNCG pitching change, Stanley drew a walk to load the bases. Stonehouse then worked a full count for the free RBI and Pico came around on a wild pitch.
The Spartans finally got to Elon’s bullpen in the bottom of the eighth. The home team quickly juiced the bases with a hit by pitch, bunt single, and a walk. Wetherbee was able to induce a pop up to Satterfield at first base, but a wild pitch and a sacrifice fly to right allowed UNCG to pull even at 3-3. A single through the left side then brought in the deciding run.
There was still hope for the Phoenix, though, as Stanley was hit by a pitch and stole second to start off the bottom half of the frame. The Spartans snuffed out any hopes of a comeback, though, as the defense retired the next three batters to secure the win.
Notes: Greenler and Pico made their first career starts as a Phoenix. Pico also picked up his first hit while wearing the maroon and gold…With his steal in the top of the ninth, Stanley is now 13-for-13 on the season…Elon turned three double plays in the game, tying the team’s season high. The defense also turned three in Sunday’s 16-inning affair with Bryant…Tuesday marked the second straight game between the two teams that was decided by a run. Elon earned an 8-7 win at Greensboro on May 15 in the final non-conference game of the 2018 season.
On Deck: This weekend sees Elon heading to Cullowhee, N.C. for its first road series of the season. The maroon and gold plays at Western Carolina (8-5) March 15-17 at Ronnie G. Childress Field at Hennon Stadium.
