Update on Cornerstone Middle School Baseball:Cornerstone starts out the season at (2-0)
**********Cornerstone Middle School’s baseball record is 2 and 0….**********
The team has been led by Tucker Smith, Justin Thomas and Garrett Jones…….
Next game up for Cornerstone will be on Thursday at Fairchild Park, in Burlington, N.C.
Add A Comment
Personal attacks on players, coaches, parents or school officials will not be tolerated.
All comments are reviewed. We will close comments when things get out of hand or when we can not properly monitor them.