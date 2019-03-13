Where to find the ACC Basketball Tournament Games on the Radio and WSML 1200 AM becomes “The Maverick” next week/WFMY News 2 has all of your ACC TV games

WFMY NEWS 2 will carry all of these games today, tonight, tomorrow and the next day with WFMY News 2 Sports’ Patrick Wright(Smith High School) LIVE from Charlotte….

600AM WSJS: They are carrying Dave Glenn and their afternoon show…Glenn from from 12-3p…I think it is Josh Hamilton Graham, from 3-6pm….

Dave Glenn will be LIVE in Charlotte, on Thursday and Friday….

620 the Buzz:On board for ALL the Duke games from the IMG College Network. Flagship station from Durham, N.C. The Duke Blue Devils are here and have been for about the last 50 years…

1150 WBAG: All games on with the Tar Heel Sports Network. Jones Angell, Eric Montross and Dave Nathan at the helm. They will use the Duke Network for the Blue Devil games only…Joe Gray and his crew have been very steady, going this same route over the past several seasons….UNC and Duke are Here, with UNC getting first priority and Duke right in behind them, as they become available….

1200AM:Dave Glenn is gone from WSML and the station is currently dark….Chuck Marsh and LeAnne Petty are due to crank up at this spot on the dial next Monday, with the Chuck and LeAnne Show, that used to air on 93.1 the Wolf….Tom Britt from WGHP FOX 8 is here with news and Byron Tucker, formerly of Curtis Media, is here for the afternoon show…Curtis Media sold the station to Chuck Marsh and Curtis is in the process of selling off as many of their AM stations, as they can…

1230AM WMFR:Dave Glenn from 12-3pm is still on this spot on your dial and coming in strong for the fine folk of High Point…

1260AM WKXR: N.C. State Wolfpack Network….All games are on the air in the Asheboro area and surrounding portions of Randolph County…N.C. State plays here with Gary Hahn and Tony Hanes….This is the sister station to 700 AM, WZOO, ‘The Zoo’….

1320AM:Carries N.C. A&T during the season….Dave Glenn from 12-3p….Spencer Turkin on board as, “The Voice of the N.C. A&T Aggies Basketball”….

This station has been dark most of this week and not sure what Curtis Media has planned here….Had been carrying Josh Graham in the past, but not sure what the future holds here…Could well be on the Curtis shopping block….

1360AM WCHL: Tar Heel Sports Network…All games LIVE in Chapel Hill proper….This is one of your “Heritage Radio Stations”, once led by Jim Heavner and Woody Durham…UNC Tar Heels are here….

1400AM:WKEW carried the Wake Forest Sports Network from IMG….…Stan Cotton and Mark Friedinger….Wake Forest was here, but their season has ended and now the talk is former Page Pirate Danny Manning might be joining Patton and Turner, as in patting the streets and turning the corners(Walking)….

1440AM: Tar Heel Sports Network….Have been carrying Heels for many years and used to carry them on the Hilton Family’s 94.1 FM and now 94.1 is part of the K-LOVE Network…UNC is on MAGIC 99.9 FM and 1440 AM down in Lexington, where Willie Edwards held down the morning show after Max McGann pulled up stakes and went to the ZOO/WZOO Asheboro and was helping out Steve Finnegan…Now “The Shark” from 1440/94.1 is at the ZOO on the weekends…Willie Edwards has joined the sales force at WTOB in Winston-Salem…

94.5 FM:Tar Heel Sports Network…..”Home of the Heels”…..UNC is Here in the Triad…..I think they are still calling this station, WPTI…A talker by day and let’s play some sports at night…Will carry ALL UNC games during the tournament….

98.1 FM WBRF Galax…..Stan Cotten and The Dinger/Mark Friedinger doing the announcing. Stan and Mark WERE on board for Wake Forest games from the tournament…WAKE FOREST was Here…This station is a favorite of many in the Triad, since they have that old Bluegrass feeling to their musical message…They had a guy on Saturday mornings that really had a strong following among the Classic Country Music fans and the Bluegrass Bunch…Have not heard anything about this character in years, but he may still be kicking…The guy sounded half crazy, but he had a strong/loyal following and I think his name was J.D. Higgins….

98.3 FM the Hispanic LaRaza: They will carry the Duke games only….(Duke games in English with no translation necessary.)

105.7 FM WVBZ:N.C. State games only in the Triad…N.C. STATE is here….

Things have sure changed since back in the days of John Pritchett, Bob Hogewood, Vin Baker, Todd Hollingsworth, Wally Harris, Ty Babaloniah, Suzy Quatro, Chrissy Norman, Raleigh/Charlie Durham , Marty Finnerty, Barry Goldberg and all of those great ACC announcers on TV and Radio in the past…Times have really changed and we seriously miss the names like Mike Hogewood, Wally Ausley, Bob Harris, Gene Overby, Woody Durham, Gary Dornburg, ‘Wild’ Bill Curry and the greats from the years gone by of ACC Men’s Basketball….Hogewood did a great job on TV with both the men’s and women’s ACC games…..But now the times are different and we should probably just leave it at that and head on back to the barn….WOW, have the times have changed…I haven’t watched any of the games from the tournament this year and just barely caught the last part of the N.C. State-Clemson game, since I was trying to get the word on John Newman III from Greensboro Day, and I wanted to see if N.C. State had anything left n the tank and they did and fortunately, N.C. State did not tank in their first game of the tournament….

This continues to be your best source for the local sports scene, no matter what BIG event is going on, but boy, things have changed as the games are not as important as they used to be…..Now a days, the players are just hoping they can get out of college as fast as they can, and get on to the NBA and get that big fat check…Maybe they should have stayed away from basketball and played volleyball instead…You just never, never, know….

