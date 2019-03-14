College Men’s Tennis Final – Guilford 9, Shenandoah 0

GREENSBORO, N.C. – Guilford College’s men’s tennis team lost just five games in nine matches Wednesday in a convincing 9-0 Old Dominion Athletic Conference (ODAC) win over visiting Shenandoah University.

The Quakers improved to 2-1 (2-1 ODAC) with their second-straight win. Shenandoah dropped to 1-3 (0-2 ODAC).

Shenandoah won four points in doubles play where the Quakers won all three matches. Mason Robb and Elijah Gregory captured the first-doubles contest, 8-2, over Darian Diaz and Bryan Harris. Joe Horne and Jay Montague dispatched of Brenton Bough and Kyler Apgar by the same score. Tim Thompson and Kai Glass won at third doubles, 8-0.

The Quakers romped in singles play where the lone Hornets’ game win was at second singles where Gregory defeated Shenandoah’s Harris, 6-0, 6-1. Robb won the first-singles match over Diaz, 6-0, 6-0, and Horne topped Apgar at third singles by the same score.

Coach Dave McCain’s Quakers host Pfeiffer University Saturday (3/16) at 1:00 p.m. on the McMichael Centennial Class Courts. The match was originally scheduled for March 15, but pushed back a day due to the weather forecast.