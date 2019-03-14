College Women’s Tennis Final – Shenandoah 7, Guilford 2

GREENSBORO, N.C. – Visiting Shenandoah University pulled out a 7-2 Old Dominion Athletic Conference (ODAC) women’s tennis victory at Guilford College Wednesday afternoon.

The Hornets evened their overall record at 2-2 (1-1 ODAC). Guilford dropped to 1-5 (0-4 ODAC).

Shenandoah took a 3-0 lead with three tight doubles victories. Madison Hansen and Megan Hillyard won their first-doubles bout, 8-5, and Emma Crue and Madison Rogers took the second-doubles match by the same score. Caitlin Bennett and Madison Hoilman needed an extra set to turn back Guilford’s Megan Kimpel and Dakota McLean, 8-7 (7-5).

The Quakers trimmed their deficit to 4-2 after Delaney Taylor and Olivia LaGanza gained straight-set wins at second and third singles, respectively. Hoilman clinched the Hornets’ victory with a 6-2, 6-2 triumph over McLean at sixth singles.

Bennett topped Mackenzie Calton, 6-3, 6-3, in the fifth singles flight and Hansen withstood Guilford’s McLaurin at first singles to take a 6-2, 4-6, 6-4 triumph.

Coach Kim Kleimeier’s ’13 Quakers host Salem College Saturday (3/16) at 1:00 p.m. on the McMichael Centennial Class Courts.