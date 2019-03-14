Elon Men’s Tennis Extends Winning Streak by Blanking Davidson

DAVIDSON, N.C. – Mario Paccini clinched the match with his victory at the No. 2 singles position and Elon University men’s tennis defeated Davidson 5-0 on Wednesday, March 13, at the Davidson Tennis Courts to extend its winning streak to three matches.

After the Phoenix won the doubles point, Felipe Sarrasague won his 11th straight-singles match at the No. 1 position and Felipe Osses-Konig took down his opponent on court three before Paccini clinched the victory on the second court.

The Phoenix improves to 11-3 overall and extends its winning streak to three matches with the victory. Davidson had a five-match winning streak snapped with the loss and falls to 10-4 overall on the season.

HIGHLIGHTS

Elon began the match with a 1-0 lead following doubles action. Camilo Ponce and Kyle Frankel opened doubles action with a 6-2 victory over Yash Parikh and Alexander Loope on court two, but the Wildcats leveled the point with a win on court three by the same 6-2 margin. The Phoenix would clinch the doubles point with a hard-fought 7-5 victory by Sarrasague and Paccini on the top court.

In singles action, Sarrasague got things started cruising to a 6-2, 6-2 win on court one against Axel Fries to put the Phoenix ahead 2-0. Osses-Konig followed to put Elon in position to clinch the win with his 6-3, 6-4 victory over Sam Kavarana. Paccini would then secure the Phoenix victory on court two with his 6-2, 6-3 victory over Parikh to put Elon in front 4-0.

Frankel completed the 5-0 margin of victory with his 6-4, 6-2 win over Camden Mazzoni at the No. 4 singles position. With the match already clinched, both teams agreed to not play out the final two singles matches on courts five and six. Both Taylor Foote and Ponce were ahead in their respective contests before the match was clinched.

NOTES

– With his 11th-straight win, Felipe Sarrasague increases his career dual-match win total to 55, which ranks 7th in program history.

UP NEXT

The Phoenix closes out its two-match road swing on Sunday, March 17, facing East Tennessee State at 12 p.m. at the Dave Mullins Tennis Complex.

Elon 5, Davidson 0

Singles competition

1. Felipe Sarrasague (ELON) def. Axel Fries (DAV) 6-2, 6-2

2. Mario Paccini (ELON) def. Yash Parikh (DAV) 6-2, 6-3

3. Felipe Osses-Konig (ELON) def. Sam Kavarana (DAV) 6-3, 6-4

4. Kyle Frankel (ELON) def. Camden Mazzoni (DAV) 6-4, 6-2

5. Camilo Ponce (ELON) vs. Brooks Green (DAV) 6-3, 4-3 unfinished

6. Taylor Foote (ELON) vs. Thomas Mason (DAV) 6-3, 4-3 unfinished

Doubles competition

1. Mario Paccini/Felipe Sarrasague (ELON) def. Axel Fries/Matthew Rose (DAV) 7-5

2. Kyle Frankel/Camilo Ponce (ELON) def. Douglas Macintosh/ Camden Mazzoni (DAV) 6-2

3. Yash Parikh/Alexander Loope (DAV) def. Taylor Foote/Dino Bonetta (ELON) 6-2

Match Notes

Order of finish: Doubles (2,3,1); Singles (1,3,2,4)