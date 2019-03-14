Elon Softball Downs Radford, 8-4

ELON, N.C. – Despite falling behind early, the Elon University softball team plated runs in four of its six innings to lead to an 8-4 victory over Radford in a midweek contest on Wednesday, March 13, at Hunt Softball Park.

BOX SCORE

Elon’s (15-7-1) win was the seventh straight in its series against the Highlanders, who fell to 7-14. The Phoenix won its third straight overall and its eighth out of its last nine.

At the Plate: The Phoenix recorded 10 hits in the contest including five extra-base hits…Rebecca Murray and Erica Serafini both went 2-for-4 at the plate with an RBI while Serafini added a double…Ashtyn Foddrell drove in two runs while Callie Horn belted her second homerun of the season.

In the Circle: Kenna Quinn earned the win after going 6.0 innings with eight hits and four runs allowed and two strikeouts…Hailey Jomp threw 1.0 inning in relief and allowed a hit.

The Rundown

In the first inning, Radford’s leadoff batter reached on a single and advanced to second on a wild pitch. A walk and another single loaded the bases before Quinn recovered to induce the next two outs. A two-out, two-RBI single plated a pair of runs for Radford, who took an 2-0 lead.

Elon came back with a three-spot in the home half of the opening frame. Ally Repko reached on a hit-by-pitch and was joined on the bases by Murray on a single. Serafini’s single down the left field line scored Repko to bring the maroon and gold within one, 2-1. After the next two batters struck out swinging, Foddrell’s two-RBI double down the right field line put the Phoenix up 3-2.

After a scoreless second, the Phoenix added two more runs in the bottom of the third. Serafini doubled to begin the inning and advanced to third on a ground out on the next at bat. Keagan Goldwait’s bloop single to right center brought in Serafini to put the Phoenix ahead 4-2. An error on the next at bat scored Goldwait as the Phoenix went up 5-2.

Murray added the Phoenix’s sixth run of the game on a one-out RBI single up the middle in the fourth. Murray scored Allie Eith, who reached earlier on an error by the shortstop. Murray herself crossed the dish on another Radford miscue, pushing Elon up to 7-2.

Elon tacked on an insurance run in the bottom of the fifth. Horn connected on a two-out, solo homer to left field that put the Phoenix up 8-2.

Radford attempted to rally in the top of the seventh. The Highlanders opened the frame with a double and a walk, leading the Phoenix to make a switch in the circle as Jomp replaced Quinn. A hit-by-pitch on the next batter loaded the bases before two runs scored on a two-RBI single to cut the Phoenix’s lead in half. Elon was able to finagle the final two outs to keep the Highlanders from coming back as the Phoenix came away with the 8-4 win.

On Deck

The Phoenix plays UNCG in a three-game series this weekend, March 16-17, with Elon heading to Greensboro, N.C., for a doubleheader on Saturday, March 16 at 1 p.m. The series concludes on Sunday, March 17, with a single-game at Hunt Softball Park at 1 p.m.