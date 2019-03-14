Greensboro Grasshoppers to Reveal Copa de la Diversion Identity on Monday March 18

Greensboro Grasshoppers to Reveal Copa de la Diversion Identity

New brand to be unveiled at media event on March 18

(Greensboro, NC) Monday, March 18th -11:00 a.m. at First National Bank Field the Greensboro Grasshoppers and the North Carolina Zoo will be unveiling its new “Copa de la Diversion” (Fun Cup) season long initiative.

The Minor League Baseball “Copa” program is designed to embrace the cultures and values that resonate most with our local Hispanic/Latinx community. 72 MiLB teams nationwide have created culturally-related on-field personas replacing their normal brand for select games throughout the 2019 season.

The Grasshoppers will change their identity for eight games during the 2019 season. The media attending will get the first look at the new Copa on-field brand identity, a few exciting videos, and hear the story about our Copa Brand/partnership with the North Carolina Zoo.

The unveiling is open to the public and will be held on the third base dugout at First National Bank Field. Parking is available in the Edgeworth Street lot. Parking map is attached.

Individual game tickets, Season tickets, mini ticket plans and advertising packages are now on sale for the 2019 season. For more information, please contact the Grasshoppers office at 336.268.2255 or visit www.gsohoppers.com.