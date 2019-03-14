High School Baseball and Softball Tonight(3/14/19) Finals and just got back home from “Game of the Year” candidate:East Forsyth rallies to defeat SEG, 6-5/Grimsley over HP Central, 3-1/Ragsdale big win over Glenn, 4-2

More Baseball Scores:

Grimsley 3, High Point Central 1

1 2 3 4 5 6 7 R H E Grimsley 0 0 0 2 1 0 0 3 - - HPCHS 0 0 0 0 1 0 0 1 - -

Western Guilford 15, WS Parkland 1…5 Innings

1 2 3 4 5 6 7 8 9 R H E Western Varsity 2019 1 4 0 10 0 15 6 3 Parkland Varsity 0 0 0 1 0 1 4 1

WG:Glisson 1-4/2 runs/Double/4 RBI…Turner 1-1/2 runs/2 RBI…Nathan Fury 0-2/3 runs…Clay Dilday 1-3/2 runs

Northern Guilford 11, Morehead 2

1 2 3 4 5 6 7 R H E NGHS 5 0 4 0 0 2 0 11 - - Morehead 1 0 0 0 1 0 0 2 - -

Ragsdale 4, Glenn 2

1 2 3 4 5 6 7 R H E Ragsdale 0 0 0 4 0 0 0 4 - - Glenn 0 0 0 0 0 2 0 2 - -

Southwest Guilford 10, North Forsyth 0…5 Innings

1 2 3 4 5 6 7 R H E SGHS 5 1 2 2 0 - - 10 - - North Forsyth 0 0 0 0 0 - - 0 - -

Greensboro Day School 10, North Raleigh Christian 5

1 2 3 4 5 6 7 R H E NRCA 0 0 4 0 0 1 0 5 5 2 Greensboro Day 2 0 0 0 1 7 - 10 11 3

WS Reynolds 8, High Point Christian Academy 5

1 2 3 4 5 6 7 R H E R.J. Reynolds 0 8 0 0 0 0 0 8 - - HPCA 1 2 0 0 0 1 1 5 - -

Cornerstone Charter School 20, River Mill Academy 2…5 Innings

1 2 3 4 5 6 7 R H E CCA 8 0 1 2 9 - - 20 - - RMA 0 2 0 0 0 - - 2 - -

East Surry 15, Bishop McGuinness 3

Wesleyan Christian Academy 10, Cannon School 0…5 Innings

1 2 3 4 5 6 7 R H E Cannon 0 0 0 0 0 - - 0 - - WCA 3 2 0 4 1 - - 10 - -

East Forsyth 6, Southeast Guilford 5

WP:Hunter Hutchens/LP:Will Foucek

SEG Line-5-4-1

HR:Jake Cowart(SEG)

End of 1st Inning:SEG 0, EF 0…End of 2nd Inning:SEG 1, EF 0…End of 3rd Inning:SEG 1, EF 1..End of 4th Inning:SEG 4, EF 1…Will Foucek with a three-run Triple for SEG in the 4th…End of 5th Inning:SEG 5, EF 2…End of 6th Inning:SEG 5, EF 3…Final:EG 6, SEG 5….

More details on the way, but his already one of the candidates for "Game of the Year"

Cornerstone Charter Academy Middle School Baseball team defeated Burlington Christian 18-1. Cornerstone was led by Tucker Smith with 4 hits and Sam Pugh with 3 hits. Aiden’s Pugh and Danny Russell combined for a no hitter for Cornerstone.

Softball Tonight:

Page 13, Southeast Guilford 7

Page(2-2)/SEG(0-5)

1 2 3 4 5 6 7 R H E Page 7 0 2 0 2 1 1 13 - - SGHS 3 0 0 0 3 0 1 7 - -

Northern Guilford 7, McMichael 5

NG(3-3)/MAC(1-4)

1 2 3 4 5 6 7 R H E NGHS 0 2 1 0 2 0 2 7 - - McMichael 0 0 1 0 0 0 4 5 - -

WS Parkland 16, Western Guilford 5

WSP(4-1)/WG(4-2)

1 2 3 4 5 6 7 R H E Western Guilford 0 0 5 0 0 0 - 5 7 3 Parkland 0 2 4 2 5 3 - 16 18 5

High Point Central 16, Grimsley 0…3 Innings

HP Central(3-2)/Grimsley(0-3)

1 2 3 4 5 6 7 R H E Grimsley 0 0 0 - - - - 0 - - HPCHS 11 5 0 - - - - 16 - -

Baseball Today/Tonight:

North Raleigh Christian(0-2) at Greensboro Day School(2-3) 4pm

Cornerstone Charter School(1-2) at River Mill Academy(1-2) 4pm

Bethany Community School(0-0) at Triad Math and Science Academy(1-1) 4pm

WS Reynolds(1-2) at High Point Christian Academy(5-1) 4:30pm

High Point Andrews(0-3) at Page(1-2) 5pm….This game has been POSTPONED….Candlelight Vigil tonight at Page HS for Sincere Davis…7:30pm in the Marion Kirby Football Stadium..

Western Guilford(4-1) at WS Parkland(2-3) 6pm…. The game was moved due to possible rain tomorrow/Friday….

Ragsdale(4-1) at Glenn(5-0) 6pm

Cannon School(0-1-1) at Wesleyan Christian Academy(2-0) 6pm

East Surry(5-0) at Bishop McGuinness(1-4) 6:30pm

*****Grimsley(4-2) at High Point Central(4-2) 7pm*****…..Grimsley just beat Orange and Central defeated previously unbeaten Western Guilford, on Tuesday…

Southwest Guilford(3-2) at North Forsyth(2-3) 7pm

Softball Today/Tonight:

Southwest Guilford(3-2) at North Forsyth(3-1) 5pm

Covenant Day School(0-2) at Wesleyan Christian Academy(1-1) 5pm

High Point Andrews(0-3) at Randleman(4-0) 5pm….Jeff Webster coaching Randleman Tigers and his son Caleb Webster is one of the top players for the UNCG Spartans baseball program….

Dudley(0-4) at Mount Tabor(0-5) 6pm…..No Score Reported….

Northeast Guilford(3-3- at Rockingham County(3-1) 7pm