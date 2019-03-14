High School Baseball and Softball Tonight(3/14/19) Finals and just got back home from “Game of the Year” candidate:East Forsyth rallies to defeat SEG, 6-5/Grimsley over HP Central, 3-1/Ragsdale big win over Glenn, 4-2
More Baseball Scores:
Grimsley 3, High Point Central 1
1 2 3 4 5 6 7 R H E Grimsley 0 0 0 2 1 0 0 3 - - HPCHS 0 0 0 0 1 0 0 1 - -
Western Guilford 15, WS Parkland 1…5 Innings
1 2 3 4 5 6 7 8 9 R H E Western Varsity 2019 1 4 0 10 0 15 6 3 Parkland Varsity 0 0 0 1 0 1 4 1
WG:Glisson 1-4/2 runs/Double/4 RBI…Turner 1-1/2 runs/2 RBI…Nathan Fury 0-2/3 runs…Clay Dilday 1-3/2 runs
Northern Guilford 11, Morehead 2
1 2 3 4 5 6 7 R H E NGHS 5 0 4 0 0 2 0 11 - - Morehead 1 0 0 0 1 0 0 2 - -
Ragsdale 4, Glenn 2
1 2 3 4 5 6 7 R H E Ragsdale 0 0 0 4 0 0 0 4 - - Glenn 0 0 0 0 0 2 0 2 - -
Southwest Guilford 10, North Forsyth 0…5 Innings
1 2 3 4 5 6 7 R H E SGHS 5 1 2 2 0 - - 10 - - North Forsyth 0 0 0 0 0 - - 0 - -
Greensboro Day School 10, North Raleigh Christian 5
1 2 3 4 5 6 7 R H E NRCA 0 0 4 0 0 1 0 5 5 2 Greensboro Day 2 0 0 0 1 7 - 10 11 3
WS Reynolds 8, High Point Christian Academy 5
1 2 3 4 5 6 7 R H E R.J. Reynolds 0 8 0 0 0 0 0 8 - - HPCA 1 2 0 0 0 1 1 5 - -
Cornerstone Charter School 20, River Mill Academy 2…5 Innings
1 2 3 4 5 6 7 R H E CCA 8 0 1 2 9 - - 20 - - RMA 0 2 0 0 0 - - 2 - -
East Surry 15, Bishop McGuinness 3
Wesleyan Christian Academy 10, Cannon School 0…5 Innings
1 2 3 4 5 6 7 R H E Cannon 0 0 0 0 0 - - 0 - - WCA 3 2 0 4 1 - - 10 - -
************************Final from Southeast Guilford’s Kevin Callahan Field:************************
THIS WAS THE BIG ONE TONIGHT
East Forsyth 6, Southeast Guilford 5
WP:Hunter Hutchens/LP:Will Foucek
SEG Line-5-4-1
HR:Jake Cowart(SEG)
End of 1st Inning:SEG 0, EF 0…End of 2nd Inning:SEG 1, EF 0…End of 3rd Inning:SEG 1, EF 1..End of 4th Inning:SEG 4, EF 1…Will Foucek with a three-run Triple for SEG in the 4th…End of 5th Inning:SEG 5, EF 2…End of 6th Inning:SEG 5, EF 3…Final:EG 6, SEG 5….
More details on the way, but his already one of the candidates for “Game of the Year” and we saw it tonight, and you heard it here, on GreensboroSports.com….
Cornerstone Charter Academy Middle School Baseball team defeated Burlington Christian 18-1. Cornerstone was led by Tucker Smith with 4 hits and Sam Pugh with 3 hits. Aiden’s Pugh and Danny Russell combined for a no hitter for Cornerstone.
Softball Tonight:
Page 13, Southeast Guilford 7
Page(2-2)/SEG(0-5)
1 2 3 4 5 6 7 R H E Page 7 0 2 0 2 1 1 13 - - SGHS 3 0 0 0 3 0 1 7 - -
Northern Guilford 7, McMichael 5
NG(3-3)/MAC(1-4)
1 2 3 4 5 6 7 R H E NGHS 0 2 1 0 2 0 2 7 - - McMichael 0 0 1 0 0 0 4 5 - -
WS Parkland 16, Western Guilford 5
WSP(4-1)/WG(4-2)
1 2 3 4 5 6 7 R H E Western Guilford 0 0 5 0 0 0 - 5 7 3 Parkland 0 2 4 2 5 3 - 16 18 5
High Point Central 16, Grimsley 0…3 Innings
HP Central(3-2)/Grimsley(0-3)
1 2 3 4 5 6 7 R H E Grimsley 0 0 0 - - - - 0 - - HPCHS 11 5 0 - - - - 16 - -
Baseball Today/Tonight:
North Raleigh Christian(0-2) at Greensboro Day School(2-3) 4pm
Cornerstone Charter School(1-2) at River Mill Academy(1-2) 4pm
Bethany Community School(0-0) at Triad Math and Science Academy(1-1) 4pm
WS Reynolds(1-2) at High Point Christian Academy(5-1) 4:30pm
High Point Andrews(0-3) at Page(1-2) 5pm….This game has been POSTPONED….Candlelight Vigil tonight at Page HS for Sincere Davis…7:30pm in the Marion Kirby Football Stadium..
Western Guilford(4-1) at WS Parkland(2-3) 6pm…. The game was moved due to possible rain tomorrow/Friday….
Ragsdale(4-1) at Glenn(5-0) 6pm
Cannon School(0-1-1) at Wesleyan Christian Academy(2-0) 6pm
East Surry(5-0) at Bishop McGuinness(1-4) 6:30pm
*****Grimsley(4-2) at High Point Central(4-2) 7pm*****…..Grimsley just beat Orange and Central defeated previously unbeaten Western Guilford, on Tuesday…
Southwest Guilford(3-2) at North Forsyth(2-3) 7pm
Softball Today/Tonight:
Southwest Guilford(3-2) at North Forsyth(3-1) 5pm
Covenant Day School(0-2) at Wesleyan Christian Academy(1-1) 5pm
High Point Andrews(0-3) at Randleman(4-0) 5pm….Jeff Webster coaching Randleman Tigers and his son Caleb Webster is one of the top players for the UNCG Spartans baseball program….
Dudley(0-4) at Mount Tabor(0-5) 6pm…..No Score Reported….
Northeast Guilford(3-3- at Rockingham County(3-1) 7pm
