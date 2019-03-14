Metro 4-A All-Conference Selections for the Winter Sports in 2018-2019:Seeing King(NWG) and Hampton(NWG) among the Players of the Year

**********Metro 4-A All-Conference Selections for the Winter Sports in 2018-2019**********

Metro 4A Conference

Winter 2018-19

Men’s Basketball

All-Conference

1. Christian Hampton……………. Northwest Guilford

2. Dean Reiber ……………………. Northwest Guilford

3. Robbie Boulton………………… Northwest Guilford

4. Brandon Thomas……………… Northwest Guilford

5. Dhieu Deing ……………………. High Point Central

6. Jamel Marbury…………………. High Point Central

7. Jyree Ford ………………………. High Point Central

8. Kuluel Mading………………….. High Point Central

9. Bryant Wall……………………… Ragsdale

10. Devon Boykin ………………….. Ragsdale

11. Jordan Jones…………………… Ragsdale

12. Ahmil Flowers………………….. Grimsley

13. Devin Resper…………………… Grimsley

14. Jaden Ellis………………………. Page

15. Dashaun Ballard………………. Page

Player of the Year: Christian Hampton ~ Northwest Guilford

Defensive Player of the Year: Dhieu Deing ~ High Point Central

Coach of the Year: Joel Battle ~ High Point Central

Final Regular Season Standings

1. Northwest Guilford……………. 6-2

2. High Point Central ……………. 5-3

3. Ragsdale………………………… 4-4

4. Grimsley …………………………. 3-5

5. Page………………………………. 2-6

Metro 4A Conference

Winter 2018-19

Women’s Basketball

All-Conference

Cayla King ………………………………… Northwest Guilford

Reagan Kargo……………………………. Northwest Guilford

Thalia Carter……………………………… Northwest Guilford

Megan Harkey ……………………………. Northwest Guilford

Faith Price…………………………………. Ragsdale

Nyah Stallings……………………………. Ragsdale

Mariah Frazier……………………………. Ragsdale

KD Walker…………………………………. Ragsdale

Brooke Bradford…………………………. Ragdale

Kiera Williams ……………………………. High Point Central

Olivia Stubbs……………………………… High Point Central

Ty Smith……………………………………. High Point Central

Isabel Cox…………………………………. Grimsley

Farrah Dowtin ……………………………. Grimsley

Reagan Maynard ……………………….. Page

Player of the Year: Cayla King ~ Northwest Guilford

Defensive Player of the Year: Reagan Kargo ~ Northwest Guilford

Coach of the Year: Darlene Joyner ~ Northwest Guilford

Final Regular Season Standings

Northwest Guilford ……………………… 8-0

Ragsdale…………………………………… 6-2

High Point Central………………………. 4-4

Grimsley……………………………………. 2-6

Page ………………………………………… 0-8

Men’s Swimming

All-Conference

1. Eric Cantrell……………………..Grimsley

2. Ethan Graff………………………Grimsley

3. Reilly Keaney …………………..Grimsley

4. Eric Muire ………………………..Northwest Guilford

5. Ethan Womble………………….Page

6. Flinn Hering ……………………..Page

7. Reid Mikuta ……………………..Page

8. Craig Herndon ………………….Page

10. Baxter Smelzer…………………Page

11. Thomas Trent …………………..Page

12. Danny Gatling III……………….Page

13. Robert Tars ……………………..Ragsdale

Swimmer of the Year: Reid Mikuta ~ Page

Coach of the Year: Tommy Joseph – Grimsley

Final Standings

1. Grimsley

2. Page

3. Northwest Guilford

4. Ragsdale

5. High Point Central

Metro 4A Conference

Winter 2018-19

Women’s Swimming

All-Conference

1. Caroline Cross………………….Grimsley

2. Mary Catherine Hoover………Grimsley

3. Caroline Cox…………………….Grimsley

4. Sunny Xiao ………………………Grimsley

5. Samantha Gillis ………………..Northwest Guilford

6. Mary Grace Copeland………..Page

7. McKenzie Campbell…………..Page

8. Eliza Gesse ……………………..Page

9. Emily Ally…………………………Page

10. Hannah Copeland……………..Page

11. Sinclair Holian…………………..Page

12. Abigail Gray……………………..Page

13. Sarah Grubb…………………….Page

Swimmer of the Year: McKenzie Campbell ~ Page

Coach of the Year: Jennifer Lovato – Northwest Guilford

Final Standings

1. Page

2. Grimsley

3. Northwest Guilford

4. High Point Central

5. Ragsdale

Metro 4A Conference

Winter 2018-19

Wrestling

All-Conference

1. Toure Moore……………….Grimsley

2. Isaac Toe……………………High Point Central

3. Austin Lamb ……………….High Point Central

4. Riley Edwards……………..Northwest Guilford

5. James Joplin ………………Northwest Guilford

6. Lake Price ………………….Northwest Guilford

7. Zane Ducat…………………Northwest Guilford

8. Finn Queen…………………Northwest Guilford

9. Ian Adams ………………….Northwest Guilford

10. Chris Garrison …………….Northwest Guilford

11. Jacob Hardy ……………….Northwest Guilford

12. Stephen Vega……………..Northwest Guilford

13. Jacob Woodburn …………Page

14. Antonio Herbin…………….Page

15. Elliot Holden ……………….Page

16. Will Woodburn …………….Page

17. Shane Mallory……………..Page

18. Dustin Cook………………..Ragsdale

19. Phillip Nguyen……………..Ragsdale

20. Ahmad Smith………………Ragsdale

21. Nigel Freeman…………….Ragsdale

22. Tommy Nguyen …………..Ragsdale

23. Michael Gipp ………………Ragsdale

24. Kollin Strickland…………..Ragsdale

25. Gabriel Irizarry…………….Ragsdale

26. Jaceon Irizarry…………….Ragsdale

27. Cameron Blizard………….Ragsdale

28. Denonte Lambert…………Ragsdale

Most Outstanding Wrestler (Lower Weights) – Ahmad Smith – Ragsdale

Most Outstanding Wrestler (Upper Weights) – Cameron Blizzard – Ragsdale

Coach of the Year – Ron Bare – Northwest Guilford

Final Regular Season Standings

1. Northwest Guilford…..4-0

2. Ragsdale……………….3-1

3. Page……………………..2-2

4. High Point Central …..1-3

5. Grimsley ………………..0-4