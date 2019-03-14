Metro 4-A All-Conference Selections for the Winter Sports in 2018-2019:Seeing King(NWG) and Hampton(NWG) among the Players of the Year
Men’s Basketball
All-Conference
1. Christian Hampton……………. Northwest Guilford
2. Dean Reiber ……………………. Northwest Guilford
3. Robbie Boulton………………… Northwest Guilford
4. Brandon Thomas……………… Northwest Guilford
5. Dhieu Deing ……………………. High Point Central
6. Jamel Marbury…………………. High Point Central
7. Jyree Ford ………………………. High Point Central
8. Kuluel Mading………………….. High Point Central
9. Bryant Wall……………………… Ragsdale
10. Devon Boykin ………………….. Ragsdale
11. Jordan Jones…………………… Ragsdale
12. Ahmil Flowers………………….. Grimsley
13. Devin Resper…………………… Grimsley
14. Jaden Ellis………………………. Page
15. Dashaun Ballard………………. Page
Player of the Year: Christian Hampton ~ Northwest Guilford
Defensive Player of the Year: Dhieu Deing ~ High Point Central
Coach of the Year: Joel Battle ~ High Point Central
Final Regular Season Standings
1. Northwest Guilford……………. 6-2
2. High Point Central ……………. 5-3
3. Ragsdale………………………… 4-4
4. Grimsley …………………………. 3-5
5. Page………………………………. 2-6
Women’s Basketball
All-Conference
Cayla King ………………………………… Northwest Guilford
Reagan Kargo……………………………. Northwest Guilford
Thalia Carter……………………………… Northwest Guilford
Megan Harkey ……………………………. Northwest Guilford
Faith Price…………………………………. Ragsdale
Nyah Stallings……………………………. Ragsdale
Mariah Frazier……………………………. Ragsdale
KD Walker…………………………………. Ragsdale
Brooke Bradford…………………………. Ragdale
Kiera Williams ……………………………. High Point Central
Olivia Stubbs……………………………… High Point Central
Ty Smith……………………………………. High Point Central
Isabel Cox…………………………………. Grimsley
Farrah Dowtin ……………………………. Grimsley
Reagan Maynard ……………………….. Page
Player of the Year: Cayla King ~ Northwest Guilford
Defensive Player of the Year: Reagan Kargo ~ Northwest Guilford
Coach of the Year: Darlene Joyner ~ Northwest Guilford
Final Regular Season Standings
Northwest Guilford ……………………… 8-0
Ragsdale…………………………………… 6-2
High Point Central………………………. 4-4
Grimsley……………………………………. 2-6
Page ………………………………………… 0-8
Men’s Swimming
All-Conference
1. Eric Cantrell……………………..Grimsley
2. Ethan Graff………………………Grimsley
3. Reilly Keaney …………………..Grimsley
4. Eric Muire ………………………..Northwest Guilford
5. Ethan Womble………………….Page
6. Flinn Hering ……………………..Page
7. Reid Mikuta ……………………..Page
8. Craig Herndon ………………….Page
9. Ethan Womble………………….Page
10. Baxter Smelzer…………………Page
11. Thomas Trent …………………..Page
12. Danny Gatling III……………….Page
13. Robert Tars ……………………..Ragsdale
Swimmer of the Year: Reid Mikuta ~ Page
Coach of the Year: Tommy Joseph – Grimsley
Final Standings
1. Grimsley
2. Page
3. Northwest Guilford
4. Ragsdale
5. High Point Central
Women’s Swimming
All-Conference
1. Caroline Cross………………….Grimsley
2. Mary Catherine Hoover………Grimsley
3. Caroline Cox…………………….Grimsley
4. Sunny Xiao ………………………Grimsley
5. Samantha Gillis ………………..Northwest Guilford
6. Mary Grace Copeland………..Page
7. McKenzie Campbell…………..Page
8. Eliza Gesse ……………………..Page
9. Emily Ally…………………………Page
10. Hannah Copeland……………..Page
11. Sinclair Holian…………………..Page
12. Abigail Gray……………………..Page
13. Sarah Grubb…………………….Page
Swimmer of the Year: McKenzie Campbell ~ Page
Coach of the Year: Jennifer Lovato – Northwest Guilford
Final Standings
1. Page
2. Grimsley
3. Northwest Guilford
4. High Point Central
5. Ragsdale
Wrestling
All-Conference
1. Toure Moore……………….Grimsley
2. Isaac Toe……………………High Point Central
3. Austin Lamb ……………….High Point Central
4. Riley Edwards……………..Northwest Guilford
5. James Joplin ………………Northwest Guilford
6. Lake Price ………………….Northwest Guilford
7. Zane Ducat…………………Northwest Guilford
8. Finn Queen…………………Northwest Guilford
9. Ian Adams ………………….Northwest Guilford
10. Chris Garrison …………….Northwest Guilford
11. Jacob Hardy ……………….Northwest Guilford
12. Stephen Vega……………..Northwest Guilford
13. Jacob Woodburn …………Page
14. Antonio Herbin…………….Page
15. Elliot Holden ……………….Page
16. Will Woodburn …………….Page
17. Shane Mallory……………..Page
18. Dustin Cook………………..Ragsdale
19. Phillip Nguyen……………..Ragsdale
20. Ahmad Smith………………Ragsdale
21. Nigel Freeman…………….Ragsdale
22. Tommy Nguyen …………..Ragsdale
23. Michael Gipp ………………Ragsdale
24. Kollin Strickland…………..Ragsdale
25. Gabriel Irizarry…………….Ragsdale
26. Jaceon Irizarry…………….Ragsdale
27. Cameron Blizard………….Ragsdale
28. Denonte Lambert…………Ragsdale
Most Outstanding Wrestler (Lower Weights) – Ahmad Smith – Ragsdale
Most Outstanding Wrestler (Upper Weights) – Cameron Blizzard – Ragsdale
Coach of the Year – Ron Bare – Northwest Guilford
Final Regular Season Standings
1. Northwest Guilford…..4-0
2. Ragsdale……………….3-1
3. Page……………………..2-2
4. High Point Central …..1-3
5. Grimsley ………………..0-4
