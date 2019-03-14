Winter 2018-2019 All-Conference Sports Selections from the Mid-State 3-A Conference:Chandler(Northern Guilford HS) and Mock(Northeast Guilford HS) shine in Women’s Basketball/NG racks up Wrestling honors
Men’s Basketball
All-Conference
1. Na’Zae Baltamore…………… Eastern Alamance
2. Josh Robinson……………….. Eastern Alamance
3. LJ Rogers……………………… Eastern Alamance
4. Gabe Caple …………………… McMichael
5. Donta Lash……………………. McMichael
6. Jeramey Shelton…………….. McMichael
7. Shytiek Lampkin …………….. Morehead
8. Demir Swain ………………….. Northeast Guilford
9. Carson Lomax ……………….. Northern Guilford
10. Rashawn Pleasant………….. Northern Guilford
11. Cam Brown……………………. Person
12. DeVaun Nelson ……………… Person
13. Dre Newman …………………. Person
14. Jake Miller …………………….. Rockingham County
15. Hampton Mariotti ……………. Rockingham County
16. Jadyn Neal ……………………. Western Alamance
17. Shane Peterson……………… Western Alamance
Most Valuable Player of the Year: Na’Zae Baltamore ~ Eastern Alamance
Most Outstanding Player of the Year: Cam Brown ~ Person
Coach of the Year: Jay McPherson ~ Eastern Alamance
Sportsmanship: Rockingham County
Regular Season Standings
1. Eastern Alamance …………… 14-0
2. Person …………………………… 10-4
3. Western Alamance ………….. 9-5
4. McMichael ……………………… 9-5
5. Northern Guilford …………….. 7-7
6. Morehead ………………………. 4-10
7. Northeast Guilford …………… 2-12
8. Rockingham County ………… 1-13
Women’s Basketball
All-Conference
1. Akela Morrison …………….. Eastern Alamance
2. Autumn Self…………………. Eastern Alamance
3. Hali Watkins ………………… Eastern Alamance
4. Sadie Nester ……………….. McMichael
5. Zoee Lowery ……………….. Morehead
6. Asia Pearly ………………….. Northeast Guilford
7. Pamela Mock ………………. Northeast Guilford
8. Stephanie Chandler………. Northern Guilford
9. Henderson Janelle ……….. Northern Guilford
10.Harris Jayla …………………. Northern Guilford
11.Nydriya Marner…………….. Person
12.Aaliyah Jones………………. Person
13.Jewel Holloway ……………. Person
14.Kaitlyn Hylton ………………. Rockingham County
15.Taylor Haynes ……………… Rockingham County
16.Lauren Godwin…………….. Western Alamance
17.Silken Carlton………………. Western Alamance
Offensive Player of the Year: Stephanie Chandler ~ Northern Guilford
Defensive Player of the Year: Pamela Mock ~ Northeast Guilford
Coach of the Year: Jay Carmichael ~ Person
Sportsmanship: Northern Guilford and Western Alamance
Regular Season Standings
1. Person …………………………. 11-3
2. Eastern Alamance………….. 10-4
3. Northern Guilford …………… 10-4
4. Rockingham County……….. 9-5
5. Western Alamance…………. 8-6
6. Northeast Guilford………….. 6-8
7. Morehead……………………… 2-12
8. McMichael…………………….. 0-14
Wrestling
All-Conference
1. Andrew Dawson …………..Eastern Alamance
2. Steven Watson …………….Eastern Alamance
3. Noah Forshee ………………Eastern Alamance
4. Christopher Carter ………..Eastern Alamance
5. Seth Redd ……………………McMichael
6. Connor Hall ………………….McMichael
7. Jeffrey Duncan ……………..McMichael
8. Allen Cohen …………………Morehead
9. Kyle Webb ……………………Morehead
10. Tyler Horton ………………..Morehead
11. Charles White ………………Morehead
12. Zachary Baumann …………Morehead
13. Julian Bright …………………Northeast Guilford
14. Kory Paschal …………………Northern Guilford
15. Max Benfield ………………..Northern Guilford
16. Heath Gonyer ………………Northern Guilford
17. Alex Credle …………………. Northern Guilford
18. Jacob Barlow ………………. Northern Guilford
19. Paul Kluttz ………………….. Northern Guilford
20. Ethan King ………………….. Northern Guilford
21. Diego Jimenez …………….. Person
22. Logan Bates ………………… Person
23. Francisco Mondragon ….. Person
24. Dawson Thibodeau ……… Person
25. Justin Breeze ………………. Person
26. Keith Thompson ………….. Person
27. Marcus Vincent …………… Person
28. Nick Jimenez ………………. Person
29. Noah Wilson ………………. Rockingham County
30. Lucas Wilson ………………. Rockingham County
31. Bradley Sigmon …………… Rockingham County
32. Harris Moss ………………… Western Alamance
Wrestler of the Year (106-145 LBS): Heath Gonyer – Northern Guilford
Wrestler of the Year: (152-285 LBS): Jacob Barlow – Northern Guilford
Coach of the Year: Justin Harty – Northern Guilford
Sportsmanship: Eastern Alamance
Regular Season Standings
1. Northern Guilford…………………………7-0
2. Morehead…………………………………..6-1
3. Person……………………………………….5-2
4. Rockingham Co…………………………..4-3
5. Eastern Alamance……………………….2-4
6. McMichael………………………………….2-5
7. Western Alamance ………………………1-6
8. Northeast Guilford ……………………….0-6
Men’s Swimming
All-Conference
1. Brody Blackard ……………. McMichael
2. Logan Dalton ………………. Morehead
3. Obadele Akan……………… Northern Guilford
4. Alex Rodriguez ……………. Northern Guilford
5. Connor Gustafson ……….. Northern Guilford
6. Matt Wachendorfer………. Northern Guilford
7. Chris Glebus……………….. Northern Guilford
8. Ethan Pollina ………………. Northern Guilford
9. Aaron Keat …………………. Northern Guilford
10. Yash Singh…………………. Northern Guilford
11. Ben Snider………………….. Northern Guilford
12. Alvaro Cuenca Rodriguez Rockingham County
13. Austin McKinney………….. Rockingham County
14. John Everett ……………….. Rockingham County
15. Hawk Shreve ………………. Rockingham County
16. Joe Murray …………………. Western Alamance
17. Noah Henderson …………. Western Alamance
18. Conner Dove ………………. Western Alamance
19. Mervin Pais…………………. Western Alamance
Swimmer of the Year: Logan Dalton – Morehead
Coach of the Year: Stephen Loy – Eastern Alamance
Sportsmanship: Eastern Alamance
Standings (Conference Meet Finish)
1. Northern Guilford – 356
2. Rockingham – 211
3. Western Alamance – 181
4. Morehead – 145
5. McMichael – 122
6. Eastern Alamance – 111
7. Northeast – 4
Women’s Swimming
All-Conference
1. Sophia Lange ………………… Eastern Alamance
2. Allison Widderich……………. Eastern Alamance
3. Maura Schoppa ……………… Northern Guilford
4. Kyndall Beane ……………….. Northern Guilford
5. Abby Schoppa ……………….. Northern Guilford
6. Sophie Bene………………….. Northern Guilford
7. Madelaine Rountree ……….. Northern Guilford
8. Valerie Kluepfel ……………… Northern Guilford
9. Peyton Wilson ……………….. Rockingham County
10. Reanna Wilmouth…………… Rockingham County
11. Claudia Oroz …………………. Rockingham County
12. Taylor Gagnon……………….. Rockingham County
13. Hunter Tate …………………… Rockingham County
14. Bethany Denson…………….. Rockingham County
15. Abigail Henderson ………….. Western Alamance
16. Elizabeth McDevitt………….. Western Alamance
17. Kate Stafford …………………. Western Alamance
18. Maddie Grajzar………………. Western Alamance
Swimmer of the Year: Allison Widderich – Eastern Alamance
Coach of the Year: Stephen Loy – Eastern Alamance
Sportsmanship: Eastern Alamance
Standings (Conference Meet Finish)
1. Northern Guilford – 388.5
2. Rockingham – 280.5
3. Western Alamance – 244
4. Morehead – 130
5. Eastern Alamance – 99
6. McMichael – 50
7. Northeast – 3
