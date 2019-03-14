Winter 2018-2019 All-Conference Sports Selections from the Mid-State 3-A Conference:Chandler(Northern Guilford HS) and Mock(Northeast Guilford HS) shine in Women’s Basketball/NG racks up Wrestling honors

**********Winter 2018-2019 All-Conference Sports Selections from the Mid-State 3-A Conference**********

Mid-State 3A Athletic Conference

2018-19 Winter Sports

All-Conference Summary

Men’s Basketball

All-Conference

1. Na’Zae Baltamore…………… Eastern Alamance

2. Josh Robinson……………….. Eastern Alamance

3. LJ Rogers……………………… Eastern Alamance

4. Gabe Caple …………………… McMichael

5. Donta Lash……………………. McMichael

6. Jeramey Shelton…………….. McMichael

7. Shytiek Lampkin …………….. Morehead

8. Demir Swain ………………….. Northeast Guilford

9. Carson Lomax ……………….. Northern Guilford

10. Rashawn Pleasant………….. Northern Guilford

11. Cam Brown……………………. Person

12. DeVaun Nelson ……………… Person

13. Dre Newman …………………. Person

14. Jake Miller …………………….. Rockingham County

15. Hampton Mariotti ……………. Rockingham County

16. Jadyn Neal ……………………. Western Alamance

17. Shane Peterson……………… Western Alamance

Most Valuable Player of the Year: Na’Zae Baltamore ~ Eastern Alamance

Most Outstanding Player of the Year: Cam Brown ~ Person

Coach of the Year: Jay McPherson ~ Eastern Alamance

Sportsmanship: Rockingham County

Regular Season Standings

1. Eastern Alamance …………… 14-0

2. Person …………………………… 10-4

3. Western Alamance ………….. 9-5

4. McMichael ……………………… 9-5

5. Northern Guilford …………….. 7-7

6. Morehead ………………………. 4-10

7. Northeast Guilford …………… 2-12

8. Rockingham County ………… 1-13

Mid-State 3A Athletic Conference

2018-19 Winter Sports

All-Conference Summary

Women’s Basketball

All-Conference

1. Akela Morrison …………….. Eastern Alamance

2. Autumn Self…………………. Eastern Alamance

3. Hali Watkins ………………… Eastern Alamance

4. Sadie Nester ……………….. McMichael

5. Zoee Lowery ……………….. Morehead

6. Asia Pearly ………………….. Northeast Guilford

7. Pamela Mock ………………. Northeast Guilford

8. Stephanie Chandler………. Northern Guilford

9. Henderson Janelle ……….. Northern Guilford

10.Harris Jayla …………………. Northern Guilford

11.Nydriya Marner…………….. Person

12.Aaliyah Jones………………. Person

13.Jewel Holloway ……………. Person

14.Kaitlyn Hylton ………………. Rockingham County

15.Taylor Haynes ……………… Rockingham County

16.Lauren Godwin…………….. Western Alamance

17.Silken Carlton………………. Western Alamance

Offensive Player of the Year: Stephanie Chandler ~ Northern Guilford

Defensive Player of the Year: Pamela Mock ~ Northeast Guilford

Coach of the Year: Jay Carmichael ~ Person

Sportsmanship: Northern Guilford and Western Alamance

Regular Season Standings

1. Person …………………………. 11-3

2. Eastern Alamance………….. 10-4

3. Northern Guilford …………… 10-4

4. Rockingham County……….. 9-5

5. Western Alamance…………. 8-6

6. Northeast Guilford………….. 6-8

7. Morehead……………………… 2-12

8. McMichael…………………….. 0-14

Mid-State 3A Athletic Conference

2018-19 Winter Sports

All-Conference Summary

Wrestling

All-Conference

1. Andrew Dawson …………..Eastern Alamance

2. Steven Watson …………….Eastern Alamance

3. Noah Forshee ………………Eastern Alamance

4. Christopher Carter ………..Eastern Alamance

5. Seth Redd ……………………McMichael

6. Connor Hall ………………….McMichael

7. Jeffrey Duncan ……………..McMichael

8. Allen Cohen …………………Morehead

9. Kyle Webb ……………………Morehead

10. Tyler Horton ………………..Morehead

11. Charles White ………………Morehead

12. Zachary Baumann …………Morehead

13. Julian Bright …………………Northeast Guilford

14. Kory Paschal …………………Northern Guilford

15. Max Benfield ………………..Northern Guilford

16. Heath Gonyer ………………Northern Guilford

17. Alex Credle …………………. Northern Guilford

18. Jacob Barlow ………………. Northern Guilford

19. Paul Kluttz ………………….. Northern Guilford

20. Ethan King ………………….. Northern Guilford

21. Diego Jimenez …………….. Person

22. Logan Bates ………………… Person

23. Francisco Mondragon ….. Person

24. Dawson Thibodeau ……… Person

25. Justin Breeze ………………. Person

26. Keith Thompson ………….. Person

27. Marcus Vincent …………… Person

28. Nick Jimenez ………………. Person

29. Noah Wilson ………………. Rockingham County

30. Lucas Wilson ………………. Rockingham County

31. Bradley Sigmon …………… Rockingham County

32. Harris Moss ………………… Western Alamance

Wrestler of the Year (106-145 LBS): Heath Gonyer – Northern Guilford

Wrestler of the Year: (152-285 LBS): Jacob Barlow – Northern Guilford

Coach of the Year: Justin Harty – Northern Guilford

Sportsmanship: Eastern Alamance

Regular Season Standings

1. Northern Guilford…………………………7-0

2. Morehead…………………………………..6-1

3. Person……………………………………….5-2

4. Rockingham Co…………………………..4-3

5. Eastern Alamance……………………….2-4

6. McMichael………………………………….2-5

7. Western Alamance ………………………1-6

8. Northeast Guilford ……………………….0-6

Mid-State 3A Athletic Conference

2018-19 Winter Sports

All-Conference Summary

Men’s Swimming

All-Conference

1. Brody Blackard ……………. McMichael

2. Logan Dalton ………………. Morehead

3. Obadele Akan……………… Northern Guilford

4. Alex Rodriguez ……………. Northern Guilford

5. Connor Gustafson ……….. Northern Guilford

6. Matt Wachendorfer………. Northern Guilford

7. Chris Glebus……………….. Northern Guilford

8. Ethan Pollina ………………. Northern Guilford

9. Aaron Keat …………………. Northern Guilford

10. Yash Singh…………………. Northern Guilford

11. Ben Snider………………….. Northern Guilford

12. Alvaro Cuenca Rodriguez Rockingham County

13. Austin McKinney………….. Rockingham County

14. John Everett ……………….. Rockingham County

15. Hawk Shreve ………………. Rockingham County

16. Joe Murray …………………. Western Alamance

17. Noah Henderson …………. Western Alamance

18. Conner Dove ………………. Western Alamance

19. Mervin Pais…………………. Western Alamance

Swimmer of the Year: Logan Dalton – Morehead

Coach of the Year: Stephen Loy – Eastern Alamance

Sportsmanship: Eastern Alamance

Standings (Conference Meet Finish)

1. Northern Guilford – 356

2. Rockingham – 211

3. Western Alamance – 181

4. Morehead – 145

5. McMichael – 122

6. Eastern Alamance – 111

7. Northeast – 4

Mid-State 3A Athletic Conference

2018-19 Winter Sports

All-Conference Summary

Women’s Swimming

All-Conference

1. Sophia Lange ………………… Eastern Alamance

2. Allison Widderich……………. Eastern Alamance

3. Maura Schoppa ……………… Northern Guilford

4. Kyndall Beane ……………….. Northern Guilford

5. Abby Schoppa ……………….. Northern Guilford

6. Sophie Bene………………….. Northern Guilford

7. Madelaine Rountree ……….. Northern Guilford

8. Valerie Kluepfel ……………… Northern Guilford

9. Peyton Wilson ……………….. Rockingham County

10. Reanna Wilmouth…………… Rockingham County

11. Claudia Oroz …………………. Rockingham County

12. Taylor Gagnon……………….. Rockingham County

13. Hunter Tate …………………… Rockingham County

14. Bethany Denson…………….. Rockingham County

15. Abigail Henderson ………….. Western Alamance

16. Elizabeth McDevitt………….. Western Alamance

17. Kate Stafford …………………. Western Alamance

18. Maddie Grajzar………………. Western Alamance

Swimmer of the Year: Allison Widderich – Eastern Alamance

Coach of the Year: Stephen Loy – Eastern Alamance

Sportsmanship: Eastern Alamance

Standings (Conference Meet Finish)

1. Northern Guilford – 388.5

2. Rockingham – 280.5

3. Western Alamance – 244

4. Morehead – 130

5. Eastern Alamance – 99

6. McMichael – 50

7. Northeast – 3