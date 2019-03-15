Carolina Acceleration High School Baseball and Softball for Today(3/15/19)
**********Sort of a light schedule today and the rains may take away some of these games….**********
Baseball Today/Tonight:
Vandalia Christian School at Greensboro Day School 4pm
Cornerstone Charter School at Chatham Central 4:30pm
High Point Christian Academy at Westchester Country Day 5:30pm
Southern Guilford at Asheboro 6pm
Wesleyan Christian Academy at Wake Christian 6pm
Southeast Guilford at Eastern Guilford 7pm
Northwest Guilford at Page 7pm
Softball Today/Tonight:
High Point Christian Academy at East Rowan 5:30pm
Page at Northwest Guilford 6pm
Southern Guilford at Asheboro 6pm
Cornerstone Charter at Chatham Central 6pm
Southeast Guilford at Eastern Guilford 6:30pm
Bethany Community School at Triad Math and Science Academy TBA
