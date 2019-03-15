Guilford Quaker Long Jumpers Excel First Outdoor Track and Field Meet
LEXINGTON, Va. – Quaker long jumpers excelled as Guilford College
opened the outdoor track & field season on Friday at the Washington
and Lee Carnival.
Sophomore Jamie Britt set a new women’s mark in the long jump after
leaping 4.94 meters. She finished in second place in the event.
Freshman Ranicha Sargeant posted a 4.51M mark and was 10th with the
sixth-best program mark. Zarea Pitts was 13th after recording a
4.50M–the seventh best women’s leap in history.
On the men’s side, Trevell Alexander posted a 6.76M mark in the long
jump. The freshman finished second in the event after the reaching the
third-best distance in program history. Junior Jeremiah Hedrick was
third with a 6.59. Freshman Kyahl Dorsey placed fifth for the Quakers
(6.43).
The two-day meet ends on Saturday at Washington and Lee University.
