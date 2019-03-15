HPU Men’s Soccer: Ryeong Choi Signs With Greenville Triumph

HIGH POINT, N.C. – With the American professional soccer season already underway, High Point University has had its third graduating student-athlete sign a professional contract this offseason. Former left back Ryeong Choi signed a contract with Greenville Triumph SC of USL League 1 this past week, becoming the 14th Panther in the Division I era to sign a professional contract out of college.

Choi follows former teammates Johnny Fenwick and Rashid Tetteh into the pro ranks, as HPU has seen three of their starting back-four move on to the next level this year. Starting 17 of his team’s 18 contests in 2018, Choi contributed to a Panthers defense that held opponents to less than a goal per game, the top mark in Big South.

“Ryeong is the third student-athlete from the 2018 HPU team to sign a professional contract this offseason,” said Panthers Head Coach Zach Haines. “This is a testament to the environment at HPU, the level of competition that the student-athletes face during their time here, and HPU’s commitment to developing student-athletes through a values-based and holistic approach. We are extremely proud of Ryeong, and know that he will continue to represent High Point University in a fantastic manner.”

Choi is one of six former HPU athletes playing in the USL system currently, as he competes alongside his Triumph teammates in the third tier of American domestic soccer. With former Panthers spread out across both the USL Championship and USL League 2, Choi will be the lone High Point representative in League 1, with a potential HPU alum matchup presenting itself this May in the annual U.S. Open Cup.

While at High Point, Choi helped the Panthers to back-to-back Big South regular season titles in 2017 and 2018, as the side set a program record in regular season win percentage (.844) and reached as high as 12th in the national weekly polls. Choi was a part of the first Panther squad to receive an at-large bid to the NCAA Championship tournament, and finishes his career with a total of 72 caps (seventh in D1 program history).

“Ryeong is a product of taking advantage of an opportunity and working relentlessly every day to be the very best he can be,” said Associate Head Coach Josh Gillon. “The entire coaching staff at High Point, all of his teammates and members of our campus community could not be happier for him fulfilling his dream of becoming a professional. We all know Greenville are getting a good player and fantastic person. With his mentality and work ethic, I’m certain he’ll become a fan favorite in the Upstate.”

Greenville Triumph SC opens its 2019 schedule on March 29th on the road at South Georgia Tormenta. This year will be the inaugural season for the South Carolina-based club, as Choi joins 16 players already signed to the current team roster, the third of which to sign straight out of college.