I ran into this man about 10-12 years ago, he introduced to these two little kids and he told me, “This is the Future of Greensboro/Guilford County Basketball”, and he was right/correct!!!

**********Southwest Guilford Cowboys go for the Men’s NCHSAA 3-A Title on Saturday, in Chapel Hill…..**********

#1 Southwest Guilford (31-0) vs. #4 Walter M. Williams (27-3)

Date: Saturday, March 16, 2019

Site: Dean E. Smith Center, UNC-Chapel Hill

Time: 7:30 p.m

The story is true and the names have been kept the same, to spotlight the champions….

I was out at Northeast Guilford High School one night about 10-12 years ago, and the NEG Rams were playing host to the Southwest Guilford Cowboys, in the John Primm Gym, on the Northeast Guilford campus….

Ray Bridges and Herbie Bridges were playing basketball for Southwest Guilford about that time, and their dad just happened to be in the gym there on that Tuesday night…

As I was making my way out toward the lobby there in the John Primm Gym, so I could get in a good restroom visit between games and we call it a restroom, because we don’t take a bath in a restroom, we take a bath, in the bathroom, but I digress…

Hitting the lobby of the gym, or least headed that way, a man came up to me and it was Ray and Herbie Bridges’ dad, and we will call him Mr. Bridges, since that is how we knew him and we knew his family pretty darn good back in those days, since all of the Bridges kids were on the athletic teams, at Southwest Guilford High School…

Well, Mr. Bridges had these two little kids walking with him, and these boys were probably 8-10 years old at the time, and they were wearing Gold Medals around their necks….

What Mr. Bridges told me in not so many uncertain terms, was that “Andy what you have here, is the future of basketball in Greensboro and Guilford County”….

I said in not so many uncertain terms back to Mr. Bridges, “OK, but who are these little fellows?”….

Before I could get that question out of my mouth, Mr. Bridges was already answering me…..

“This is Kobe and Keyshaun Langley and they are the future of basketball in Greensboro and Guilford County”……

These kids with big smiles on their faces, and those Gold Medals around their necks, were Kobe and Keyshaun Langley and they were going to be the future of basketball in Greensboro and Guilford County….

OK, the boys had those Gold Medals they had just won at a large AAU Basketball Tournament, and these two boys were just maybe 8-10 years old, but since I knew Mr. Bridges fairly well and he was a fine and upstanding family man, I said, “You know what Mr. Bridges, I am buying it”….”I am going to take your word for it and we will wait and see how these two do”….

Well let’s fast forward about 10 years and now we have this scenario….

The Langley Twins/Brothers, what Mr. Bridges was calling the future of basketball in Greensboro and Guilford County back 10 years ago, the Langley Twins already have an NCHSAA 4-A State Championship under their belt and now on Saturday/tomorrow, they are looking to add an NCHSAA 3-A State Championship to their supply…

(And the Twins have scholarships to play basketball next season, at UNCG.)

Kobe Langley, Keyshaun Langley, Jayden Turner, Joel Pettiford, Miles Taylor and all of the SWG Cowboys, including Christian Martin, are looking to bring home the 3-A Banner and hang it in the Jim Coggins Gym, with a win/victory on Saturday….

Mr. Bridges, what was that you were saying now??????????