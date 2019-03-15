NC Basketball Coaches Association District 7 – Boys Basketball Team:Keyshaun Langley(Southwest Guilford HS) Player of the Year/Guy Shavers(SWG) Coach of the Year
NC Basketball Coaches Association District 7 – Boys Basketball Team
District 7 – BOYS
First Name Last Name Grade School
1st Team********** Keyshaun Langley 12 SW Guilford**********Player of the Year
1st Team Jalen Cone 11 Walkertown
1st Team Kobe Langley 12 SW Guilford
1st Team Jay’den Turner 12 SW Guilford
1st Team Themus Fulks 12 North Davidson
2nd Team Mysta Goodloe 12 RJ Reynolds
2nd Team Christian Hampton 11 NW Guilford
2nd Team Silas Mason 11 Smith
2nd Team Tyler Dearman 12 Southern Guilford
2nd Team Dean Reiber 11 NW Guilford
3rd Team Christian Martin 12 SW Guilford
3rd Team Dhieu Deing 12 HP Central
3rd Team Chaz Gwyn 12 W-S Prep
3rd Team Quest Aldridge 12 Mt. Tabor
3rd Team Joe’l Pettiford 12 SW Guilford
**********Coach of Yr Guy Shavers SW Guilford**********
