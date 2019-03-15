NC Basketball Coaches Association Girls All District Basketball Team Announced with Cayla King(Northwest Guilford HS) as Player of the Year/Rachel Clark(SEG) Coach of the Year
NC Basketball Coaches Association Women’s All District Basketball Team
District 7 – WOMEN
First Name Last Name Grade School
1st Team********** Cayla King 12 Northwest Guilford**********Player of the Year
1st Team Callie Scheier 12 West Forsyth
1st Team Lyrik Thorne 12 Ledford
1st Team Jacee Busick 11 Glenn
1st Team Kennedi Simmons 11 Southeast Guilford
2nd Team Faith Price 12 Ragsdale
2nd Team Reagan Kargo 11 Northwest Guilford
2nd Team Shakira Baskerville 10 West Forsyth
2nd Team Symphony Jackson 12 Dudley
2nd Team Nyah Stallings 11 Ragsdale
3rd Team Destiny Griffin 12 West Forsyth
3rd Team Kristen Roberts 12 Southeast Guilford
3rd Team Mikenzie Harvin 12 Lexington
3rd Team Olivia Stubbs 11 High Point Central
3rd Team Kiera Williams 12 High Point Central
**********Coach of Yr Rachel Clark Southeast Guilford**********
