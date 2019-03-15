Page High School hires Evan Fancourt as new men’s basketball coach.

Courtesy of Matthew Harder, Page High School Director of Athletics

Page High School is excited to announce the hiring of Evan Fancourt as its new head varsity men’s basketball coach. Evan Fancourt is a native of Greensboro and graduated from Grimsley High School where he played two varsity sports. He went on to attend the University of Lynchburg where he served as Team Captain for 3 years while earning Academic All-Conference honors every season. In addition, he was a prolific three-point shooter and was listed in the top-10 for career 3-point percentage and 3-point field goals made in a single season upon graduation.

Coach Fancourt has worked within Guilford County Schools since 2008. He has 10 years of coaching experience and served the last 5 years at Southern Guilford High School as the head varsity men’s basketball coach. He inherited a one-win team in 2014 that eventually would win its first conference tournament championship in over 22 years in 2016. The following year his team went onto win its first regular season conference championship since 1999. Coach Fancourt has led his team to a top-2 conference finish in each of the last 4 seasons. His 2018-2019 team finished with its winningest season in school history with a 23-5 record while winning another Mid Piedmont Conference Tournament Championship and earned a trip to the Sectional Finals. He was named Mid Piedmont Conference Coach of the Year in both 2017 and 2018. He was also selected to coach the East Team in the 2019 Triad-All-star game which features some of the best public and private school players in the area.

Page High School principal, Erik Naglee issued the following statement.

“We are excited about adding a phenomenal teacher and coach to our staff. Coach Fancourt has had years of experience molding students and student-athletes inside and outside of the classroom. This will help carry on the rich tradition of academic and athletic success at Page High.”

Page High School athletic director, Matthew Harder issued the following statement.

“Coach Fancourt will bring a wealth of experience as both a teacher and coach to Page High School. He has done a tremendous job building a strong program at Southern Guilford and has a history of developing kids into next-level players. He is a Greensboro guy and well-respected by many in the Triad basketball community. We look forward to the success he will have at Page High School.”