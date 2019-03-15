Triad All-Stars Basketball coming to the Greensboro Day School March 22 and 23 and here are your Rosters for the Boys’ and Girls’ games, plus your schedule of events

*****Triad All-Stars Basketball Games on Saturday March 23 at the Greensboro Day School with All-Star Events on Friday March 22, at GDS…Here are rosters for this year’s games…..*****

Girls All-Stars

*****Melvin Hegge(Glenn High School) head coach WEST*****

Jersey # Name School College Status

13 Amaria McNear WestRidge HIGH POINT

5 Aniah McManus Atkins UNDECIDED

3 CaMari Jeter Glenn HS UNDECIDED

23 Chelsea Martin Glenn HS UNDECIDED

21 Danielle White Mt. Tabor UNDECIDED

2 Deaja Richardson WestRidge TENNESSEE STATE

32 Destiny Griffin West Forsyth EAST CAROLINA (TRACK)

10 Jamaya Blanks WestRidge MARYLAND EASTERN SHORE

1 Jordan Tuff Westridge CINCINNATI

3 KK Deans WestRidge WEST VIRGINIA

33 Lyrik Thorne Ledford CATAWBA

1 Mikenzie Harvin Lexington High UNDECIDED

5 Shaunae Sawyers Mt. Airy CATAWBA

30 Taniya Ford Reagan GREENSBORO COLLOGE

4 Taylor Cochran Surry Central WEST VIRGINIA (Academics)

*****Shamiah Harvey(Eastern Guilford High School head coach EAST*****

Jersey # Name School College Status

0 Anaria Hoard Wesleyan Christian Academy WAKE FOREST

4 Ariyah Wheless Southern Guilford UNDECIDED

12 Brooke Bradford Ragsdale St. ANDREWS

1 Destinee Davis Eastern Guilford UNDECIDED

3 Faith Price Ragsdale CAMPBELL

12 India Sturdivant Smith High UNDECIDED

13 Jenna Dudley Eastern Guilford UNDECIDED

11 KD Walker Ragsdale UNDECIDED

30 Kaliyah Gladney Ragsdale UNDECIDED

25 Kashayia Coltrane Eastern Guilford UNDECIDED

44 Kiera Williams High Point Central UNDECIDED

10 Kristen Roberts Southeast Guilford GUILFORD

21 Pamela Mock Northeast Guilford UNDECIDED

10 Stephanie Chandler Northern Guilford UNDECIDED

Boys All-Stars

*****West All-Stars coached by Mike Absher(Davie County High School)*****

Jersey # Name School College Status

1 Caleb Burgess Moravian Prep UNDECIDED

3 Cameron Caroway Bishop McGuinness UNDECIDED

1 Chaz Gwyn WS Prep UNDECIDED

5 Devin Ingram RJ Reynolds UNDECIDED

5 Esosa Igbinigie Parkland HS UNDECIDED

2 Garrett Flinchum Forsyth Country Day GUILFORD COLLEGE

4 Greg Greene Mt. Airy UNDECIDED

2 Jackson Gammons Calvary Day CITADEL

10 Michael Walton Davie High UNDECIDED

3 Mysta Goodloe RJ Reynolds USC UPSTATE

3 Quest Aldridge Mt. Tabor BELMONT ABBEY

7 Savon Brintley East Forsyth UNDECIDED

0 Themus Fulks North Davidson UNDECIDED

3 Trey Baker Atkins HAMPTON UNI. (Academics)

23 Zack Austin WS Prep UNDECIDED

*****East All-Stars coached by Evan Fancourt(Southern Guilford/Page High School)*****

Jersey # Name School College Status Jersey

1 Austin Inge Greensboro Day UNDECIDED

24 Bryant Wall Ragsdale UNDECIDED

4 Dashaun Ballard Page HS UNDECIDED

1 Devin Resper Grimsley UNDECIDED

3 Dhieu Deing High Point Central UNDECIDED

4 Jay’Den Turner Southwest Guilford UNDECIDED

12 Joe’l Pettiford Southwest Guilford UNDECIDED

23 Julius Burch Southern Guilford UNDECIDED

1 Kobe Langley Southwest Guilford UNCG

2 Mike Wade Burlington School UNDECIDED

15 Nic Cheeley Eastern Guilford E. KENTUCKY (FB)

5 Nick Brown Westchester Day UNDECIDED

50 Nick Evtimov Greensboro Day UNDECIDED

0 Taron Trotman Dudley UNDECIDED

21 Tyler Dearman Southern Guilford UNDECIDED

Triad All-Stars Schedule:

Triad All-Star Friday (March 22nd) @ GREENSBORO DAY SCHOOL

6:00 – 7:30pm: EAST Vs WEST All-Star GAME Scrimmage

7:30 pm – 9:00pm: Triad All-Star EVENTS GAME

Triad All-Star Saturday (March 23rd) @ GREENSBORO DAY SCHOOL

3:00 pm – 3:15 pm: Women’s Skills Challenge

3:25 pm – 4:45 pm: Women’s Triad HS All-star Game

4:00pm (or Halftime of WASG): Women’s 3pt Shooting Contest

4:50 pm – 5:05 pm: Men’s Skills Challenge

5:10 pm – 5:30 pm: Triad All-Star Dunk Contest

5:45 pm – 7:00 pm: Men’s Triad High School All Star Game

6:30pm (or Halftime of MASG): Men’s 3pt Shootout

Admission – $10