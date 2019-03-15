Triad All-Stars Basketball coming to the Greensboro Day School March 22 and 23 and here are your Rosters for the Boys’ and Girls’ games, plus your schedule of events
*****Triad All-Stars Basketball Games on Saturday March 23 at the Greensboro Day School with All-Star Events on Friday March 22, at GDS…Here are rosters for this year’s games…..*****
Girls All-Stars
*****Melvin Hegge(Glenn High School) head coach WEST*****
Jersey # Name School College Status
13 Amaria McNear WestRidge HIGH POINT
5 Aniah McManus Atkins UNDECIDED
3 CaMari Jeter Glenn HS UNDECIDED
23 Chelsea Martin Glenn HS UNDECIDED
21 Danielle White Mt. Tabor UNDECIDED
2 Deaja Richardson WestRidge TENNESSEE STATE
32 Destiny Griffin West Forsyth EAST CAROLINA (TRACK)
10 Jamaya Blanks WestRidge MARYLAND EASTERN SHORE
1 Jordan Tuff Westridge CINCINNATI
3 KK Deans WestRidge WEST VIRGINIA
33 Lyrik Thorne Ledford CATAWBA
1 Mikenzie Harvin Lexington High UNDECIDED
5 Shaunae Sawyers Mt. Airy CATAWBA
30 Taniya Ford Reagan GREENSBORO COLLOGE
4 Taylor Cochran Surry Central WEST VIRGINIA (Academics)
*****Shamiah Harvey(Eastern Guilford High School head coach EAST*****
Jersey # Name School College Status
0 Anaria Hoard Wesleyan Christian Academy WAKE FOREST
4 Ariyah Wheless Southern Guilford UNDECIDED
12 Brooke Bradford Ragsdale St. ANDREWS
1 Destinee Davis Eastern Guilford UNDECIDED
3 Faith Price Ragsdale CAMPBELL
12 India Sturdivant Smith High UNDECIDED
13 Jenna Dudley Eastern Guilford UNDECIDED
11 KD Walker Ragsdale UNDECIDED
30 Kaliyah Gladney Ragsdale UNDECIDED
25 Kashayia Coltrane Eastern Guilford UNDECIDED
44 Kiera Williams High Point Central UNDECIDED
10 Kristen Roberts Southeast Guilford GUILFORD
21 Pamela Mock Northeast Guilford UNDECIDED
10 Stephanie Chandler Northern Guilford UNDECIDED
Boys All-Stars
*****West All-Stars coached by Mike Absher(Davie County High School)*****
Jersey # Name School College Status
1 Caleb Burgess Moravian Prep UNDECIDED
3 Cameron Caroway Bishop McGuinness UNDECIDED
1 Chaz Gwyn WS Prep UNDECIDED
5 Devin Ingram RJ Reynolds UNDECIDED
5 Esosa Igbinigie Parkland HS UNDECIDED
2 Garrett Flinchum Forsyth Country Day GUILFORD COLLEGE
4 Greg Greene Mt. Airy UNDECIDED
2 Jackson Gammons Calvary Day CITADEL
10 Michael Walton Davie High UNDECIDED
3 Mysta Goodloe RJ Reynolds USC UPSTATE
3 Quest Aldridge Mt. Tabor BELMONT ABBEY
7 Savon Brintley East Forsyth UNDECIDED
0 Themus Fulks North Davidson UNDECIDED
3 Trey Baker Atkins HAMPTON UNI. (Academics)
23 Zack Austin WS Prep UNDECIDED
*****East All-Stars coached by Evan Fancourt(Southern Guilford/Page High School)*****
Jersey # Name School College Status Jersey
1 Austin Inge Greensboro Day UNDECIDED
24 Bryant Wall Ragsdale UNDECIDED
4 Dashaun Ballard Page HS UNDECIDED
1 Devin Resper Grimsley UNDECIDED
3 Dhieu Deing High Point Central UNDECIDED
4 Jay’Den Turner Southwest Guilford UNDECIDED
12 Joe’l Pettiford Southwest Guilford UNDECIDED
23 Julius Burch Southern Guilford UNDECIDED
1 Kobe Langley Southwest Guilford UNCG
2 Mike Wade Burlington School UNDECIDED
15 Nic Cheeley Eastern Guilford E. KENTUCKY (FB)
5 Nick Brown Westchester Day UNDECIDED
50 Nick Evtimov Greensboro Day UNDECIDED
0 Taron Trotman Dudley UNDECIDED
21 Tyler Dearman Southern Guilford UNDECIDED
Triad All-Stars Schedule:
Triad All-Star Friday (March 22nd) @ GREENSBORO DAY SCHOOL
6:00 – 7:30pm: EAST Vs WEST All-Star GAME Scrimmage
7:30 pm – 9:00pm: Triad All-Star EVENTS GAME
Triad All-Star Saturday (March 23rd) @ GREENSBORO DAY SCHOOL
3:00 pm – 3:15 pm: Women’s Skills Challenge
3:25 pm – 4:45 pm: Women’s Triad HS All-star Game
4:00pm (or Halftime of WASG): Women’s 3pt Shooting Contest
4:50 pm – 5:05 pm: Men’s Skills Challenge
5:10 pm – 5:30 pm: Triad All-Star Dunk Contest
5:45 pm – 7:00 pm: Men’s Triad High School All Star Game
6:30pm (or Halftime of MASG): Men’s 3pt Shootout
Admission – $10
