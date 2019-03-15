Why we think the Southeast Guilford Falcons have a great chance to win the NCHSAA 3-A Championship on Saturday

Southeast Guilford(27-3) vs. Cuthbertson(29-3) for the women’s NCHSAA 3-A Title in Chapel Hill, N.C., and we think the SEG Falcons have a great chance to go ahead and win this game over the Cuthbertson Cavaliers….

Why do we think SEG has a great chance to win this game???

Speed and quickness….

Southeast Guilford is very quick and if they get running, they can run right past/by the would-be post players that might be trying to catch up…

SEG’s opponent last Saturday in Fayetteville, E.E. Smith, had a big post player, Alexandria Scruggs, and she put up 38 points and grabbed 16 rebounds, but in the end, Southeast Guilford was quicker and when you are getting up the floor, with those 5-on-4 breaks, you leave the other team behind and on so many occasions this season, and especially in the playoffs, that is what SEG has been doing, leaving the others teams behind and forcing them to play catch-up and keep-up and the opponents have not been able to keep up with, or match SEG’s speed and quickness…

With Kristen Roberts, Sydney Roberts, Kennedi Simmons, Raven Preston and Shunte Bethea out there running that break, SEG can take off and leave you behind and by the time you catch up, they may have missed a layup, but they get that second chance basket and follow their miss, before you can get up court and get into the play…

Those little/smaller guards can fly…And when the Roberts sisters Simmons and the taller Preston get going, they keep up a race-horse pace….

Simmons can shoot a right-to-left layup, that allows her to extend her shot, and you can’t get it from the right side, because the shot will start right, and she finishes left and it is a smooth transition shot…This Falcon team is just that, they are a team of transition, and they never stop to ask “what time the train is leaving the station”, because with SEG, “the train has already left the station and is headed back up court on the other end”…

The team(SEG) can GO, and with them, if you blink, you will miss them, because “The are already Gone”…

Will SEG be able to run like this vs. the Cuthbertson Cavaliers on Saturday??? Why not, they beat the team that was arguably the ‘best team in the state’ last Saturday, when they knocked off E.E. Smith, in Fayetteville…

This is Southeast Guilford’s time to shine and come Saturday morning, it will be “Time to Rise and Shine”, as SEG heads out to Chapel Hill…

Southeast Guilford has come this far on faith and fumes, and it is time to get Turbo-Charged and head into the Dean E. Smith Center and play “Falcon Ball” on Saturday….No need to look back, the best things in life are right in front of you and it is time to go get them….

With Kennedi Simmons, the Roberts sisters, Raven Preston, Shunte Bethea, Jessica Hopkins, Emilee Liggins, Shekinah Cooke, and Gabby McGough, SEG can, as the lady says on the Colfax Furniture commercial, “Bring It Home”….

(Those freshman, Raven Preston, Sydney Roberts, and Jessica Hopkins may be ready to play a bigger role in this game, than they ever realized.)