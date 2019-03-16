This is the Finish Line, as ‘Tournament Time’ and “Mad Marchness” hit NCHSAA Championship Saturday:Guilford County kids from Southeast Guilford and Southwest Guilford go for the Titles

Here is the NCHSAA basketball lineup today, as our Guilford County kids from Southeast Guilford High School(Women/Girls) and from Southwest Guilford High School(Men/Boys) go for the Titles…

We will have both of these games on GreensboroSports Radio for you with the Southeast Guilford Falcons(27-3) going for the NCHSAA 3-A title vs. the Cuthbertson Cavaliers(29-3) at 5pm in the Dean E. Smith Center…SEG on GreensboroSports Radio at 5pm and the pregame for the Falcons on GreensboroSports Radio should hit right around 4:45pm…Go Falcons!!! and be sure to step it up and support Rachel Clark’s Lady Falcons in this contest….Don Tilley and our crew at center court in Chapel Hill…

As soon as the Falcons work is done, the Southwest Guilford Cowboys will take the center stage at the Smith Center, with the Cowboys at (31-0) facing Tommy Cole’s Burlington Williams Bulldogs(27-3) at 7:30pm…The Cowboys led into the Smith Center by head coach Guy Shavers, Greg Vlazny and Will Price, will hit the court at 7:30pm and the pregame should be rolling with Kris Walser and Coach Marlon White at 7pm, on GreensboroSports Radio 2…The SWG Cowboys on GreensboroSports Radio 2, with Kris and The Coach…

Be sure to Click On GreensboroSports Radio 2….SWG Cowboys going for the NCHSAA 3-A Title…

Before the SEG and SWG games we will see this lineup in the Smith Center:

12:00 pm 1A Women’s Final

Pamlico County(28-2) vs. East Surry(27-2)

2:30 pm 1A Men’s Final

Henderson Collegiate(31-2) vs. Bishop McGuinness(23-8)

Bishop McGuinness, our local young men from Kernersville, coached by Josh Thompson….

Your Saturday NCHSAA games from over at Reynolds Coliseum in Raleigh….

12:00 pm 4A Men’s Final

South Central(29-1) vs. West Charlotte(25-6)

2:30 pm 4A Women’s Final

Southeast Raleigh(25-5) vs. West Forsyth(26-3)

5:00 pm 2A Women’s Final

Farmville Central(27-0) vs. Mountain Heritage(28-0)

7:30 pm 2A Men’s Final

Farmville Central(31-0) vs. Forest Hills(29-2)

**********Farmville Central boys and girls a combined (58-0)….************