3A MBB Championship Recap 2019 SW Guilford 67, Williams 60:Keyshaun Langley Game MVP/Joel Pettiford Game MOP
CHAPEL HILL – Williams surged out in front early, hitting Southwest Guilford with a 10-4 run to open the game. However, the Cowboys got back quickly, with a 7-0 run of their own to retake the lead at 11-10 and eventually pulled away from the Bulldogs in the second half on their way to a 67-60 victory and the school’s third NCHSAA Men’s Basketball State Championship.
Keyshaun Langley had 18 points and 11 rebounds while dishing out six assists for Southwest Guilford. He was a dominating force in the game, shooting eight for 15 from the field on his way to being named the Charlie Adams Most Valuable Player in the 3A Championship.
The Cowboys had two other players in double-figures, as Joel Pettiford and Cam Thompson each hit the mark. Pettiford dumped in 18 points and grabbed eight rebounds as he was chosen as Southwest Guilford’s Most Outstanding Player. Thompson scored 10 with a rebound and a steal on the evening.
Williams just could not overcome the Cowboys size advantage with Southwest Guilford winning the battle on the glass 40-30. The Cowboys turned that rebounding advantage into 26 second-chance points on their 17 offensive rebounds.
Southwest Guilford slowly built their lead up to 17 with 4:03 to go in the game, but the Bulldogs would not quit. The final four minutes of the game saw Williams continue to bother the Cowboys with pressure, forcing 15 turnovers during the game, working to whittle the lead down to seven with 34 seconds remaining.
The Bulldogs had four players in double-figures as Nasir Johnson led the way with 17 points while picking up three rebounds. He was selected as Williams’ Most Outstanding Player. Rashaud Alston powered the Bulldog attack and rebounding efforts, scoring 16 points and grabbing eight boards. Kennedy Miles chipped in 12 points and seven rebounds with Tamari Graves scoring 10 with a pair of rebounds and a pair of assists.
Williams finished the season 27-4, they were 12-0 as the champions of the Mid-Piedmont 3A Conference. The Bulldogs claimed the school’s third Regional Championship and first since 1996.
Southwest Guilford wrapped up the year 32-0. They went 10-0 during Piedmont Triad 3A Conference play, winning the league championship. The Cowboys claimed their third Regional Championship in program history and kept their record in State Championship appearances perfect, winning the school’s third title.
The NCHSAA, in partnership with the North Carolina Farm Bureau, is committed to recognizing outstanding sportsmanship. Prior to the start of the game, the Association recognizes one individual from each team with the 2019 North Carolina Farm Bureau Sportsmanship Awards. This year’s recipients were Austin Tervelt from Williams and Christian Martin from Southwest Guilford.
Official Basketball Box Score — Game Totals — Final Statistics
Southwest Guilford vs Walter M. Williams
3/16/19 7:30 PM at Dean E. Smith Center – Chapel Hill, NC
Southwest Guilford 67 • 32-0
Total 3-Ptr Rebounds ## Player FG-FGA FG-FGA FT-FTA Off Def Tot PF TP A TO Blk Stl Min 00 Keyshaun Langley * 8-15 2-6 0-1 3 8 11 3 18 6 3 0 0 30 01 Kobe Langley * 2-9 1-3 4-5 1 5 6 2 9 5 4 0 0 30 02 Milli Huggins * 2-5 0-1 0-2 2 1 3 2 4 1 2 0 2 17 04 Jay'Den Turner * 4-8 0-2 0-0 4 2 6 1 8 2 2 1 0 29 12 Joel Pettiford * 9-11 0-0 0-0 4 4 8 3 18 0 2 2 0 26 03 Cam Thompson 4-10 2-6 0-0 0 1 1 1 10 0 0 0 1 16 10 Nysiek Walcott 0-2 0-2 0-0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 3 11 Bryce Causey 0-0 0-0 0-0 0 0 0 0 0 0 1 0 0 2 25 Miles Taylor 0-1 0-0 0-0 1 1 2 0 0 0 1 1 0 7 Team 2 1 3 Totals 29-61 5-20 4-8 17 23 40 12 67 14 15 4 3 1601st - FG %: 7-17 41.2% 3FG %: 2-6 33.3% FT %: 0-0 0.0% 2nd: 7-17 41.2% 1-6 16.7% 0-3 0.0% 3rd: 6-16 37.5% 1-6 16.7% 1-1 100.0% 4th: 9-11 81.8% 1-2 50.0% 3-4 75.0% Game: 29-61 47.5% 5-20 25.0% 4-8 50.0% Deadball Rebounds 3 Walter M. Williams 60 • 27-4Total 3-Ptr Rebounds ## Player FG-FGA FG-FGA FT-FTA Off Def Tot PF TP A TO Blk Stl Min 05 Kennedy Miles * 4-14 0-4 4-6 2 5 7 4 12 4 1 0 3 32 11 Nasir Johnson * 6-11 3-3 2-2 2 1 3 0 17 4 5 0 2 32 24 Tamari Graves * 4-10 1-3 1-1 1 1 2 3 10 2 3 0 2 31 30 Rashaud Alston *8-16 0-1 0-2 4 4 8 1 16 2 1 0 0 29 44 Jamauree Haith *0-5 0-1 0-0 3 1 4 1 0 1 0 0 0 20 03 Quincy Dabney 1-1 1-1 0-0 0 0 0 1 3 0 0 0 1 4 42 Austin Tervelt 1-2 0-1 0-0 0 3 3 1 2 1 0 0 0 12 Team 2 1 3 Totals 24-59 5-14 7-11 14 16 30 11 60 14 10 0 8 160
1st - FG %: 7-17 41.2%
3FG %: 1-2 50.0%
FT %: 1-3 33.3%
2nd: 6-15 40.0%
0-1 0.0%
0-2 0.0%
3rd: 2-8 25.0%
1-3 33.3%
2-2 100.0%
4th: 9-19 47.4%
3-8 37.5%
4-4 100.0%
Game: 24-59 40.7%
5-14 35.7%
7-11 63.6%
Deadball
Rebounds
2
Officials:
Technical fouls: Southwest Guilford-None. Walter M. Williams-None.
Attendance:
NCHSAA 3A Men's ChampionshipScore by periods 1st 2nd 3rd 4th Total Southwest Guilford 16 15 14 22 67 Walter M. Williams 16 12 7 25 60In Off 2nd Fast Points Paint T/O Chance Break Bench SWGUIL 42 7 26 8 10 WILLIAM 36 17 12 4 5
Last FG - SWGUIL 4th-01:34, WILLIAMS 4th-00:02.
Largest lead - SWGUIL by 17 4th-04:03, WILLIAMS by 6 1st-03:37.
SWGUIL led for 21:35. WILLIAMS led for 06:45. Game was tied for 03:40.
Score tied - 3 times.
Lead changed - 4 times.
