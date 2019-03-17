Eastern Guilford High School Athletics for the week of 3/18-3/23/19:Baseball and Softball on Tuesday, Wednesday and Thursday
03/18/19 Monday Golf V Boys A 4:00 PM Conference Matchmhosted by Asheboro Asheboro Municipal Golf Course
03/18/19 Monday Tennis V Boys H 4:30 PM Southern Guilford High School EGHS Tennis Courts
03/18/19 Monday Tennis V Boys A 4:30 PM Cancelled – Northeast Senior High School
03/18/19 Monday Softball V Girls H 5:00 PM Postponed to TBA Rockingham County High School EG Softball Field
03/18/19 Monday Soccer V Girls H 6:00 PM Postponed to 3/22/2019 AsheboroHigh School Tommy Grayson Field / EG Stadium
03/18/19 Monday N/A 7:00 PM Winter Sports Awards Program EG Auditorium
03/19/19 Tuesday Golf V Boys A 4:00 PM Southwest Guilford High School Jamestown Park
03/19/19 Tuesday Baseball JV Boys A 4:30 PM Southern Alamance
03/19/19 Tuesday Track V Boys-Girls A 4:30 PM Conference Meet vs., Williams and SE Guilford hosted by Asheboro
03/19/19 Tuesday Soccer V Girls H 6:00 PM Southeast Guilford High School Tommy Grayson Field / EG Stadium
03/19/19 Tuesday Softball V Girls A 6:00 PM Southern Alamance
03/19/19 Tuesday Baseball V Boys A 7:00 PM Southern Alamance
03/19/19 Tuesday Lacrosse V Boys A 7:30 PM Atkins High School
03/20/19 Wednesday Baseball JV Boys H 4:30 PM Southeast Guilford High School EG Baseball Field
03/20/19 Wednesday Baseball JV Boys A 4:30 PM Postponed to TBA Page High School
03/20/19 Wednesday Tennis V Boys H 4:30 PM Walter Williams High School EGHS Tennis Courts
03/20/19 Wednesday H 4:45 PM MS Track vs. Southeast Guilford Tommy Grayson Field / EG Stadium
03/20/19 Wednesday Softball V Girls H 6:00 PM Southeast Guilford High School EG Softball Field
03/20/19 Wednesday Lacrosse V Boys A 6:00 PM Southeast Guilford High School NonConference Game
3/20/19 Wednesday Baseball V Boys A 7:00 PM Postponed to TBA Page High School
03/20/19 Wednesday Baseball V Boys H 7:00 PM Southeast Guilford High School EG Baseball Field
03/21/19 Thursday Tennis V Boys H 4:30 PM Southwestern Randolph High EGHS Tennis Courts
03/21/19 Thursday Baseball V Boys A 6:00 PM Eastern Alamance High School Endowment Game
03/21/19 Thursday Soccer V Girls H 6:00 PM Rockingham County High School Tommy Grayson Field / EG Stadium
03/21/19 Thursday Softball V Girls H 6:00 PM High Point Central High School EG Softball Field
03/22/19 Friday Soccer V Girls H 5:30 PM Asheboro High School Tommy Grayson Field / EG Stadium
03/22/19 Friday Lacrosse V Boys H 7:30 PM Asheboro High School Tommy Grayson Field / EG Stadium
Add A Comment
Personal attacks on players, coaches, parents or school officials will not be tolerated.
All comments are reviewed. We will close comments when things get out of hand or when we can not properly monitor them.