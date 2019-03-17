Elon Baseball Phoenix Holds Off WCU in Extras

CULLOWHEE, N.C. – After host Western Carolina continued to rally back and force extra innings, smart base running by Adam Spurlin helped Elon University baseball fight out a scrappy 12-11 win Saturday, March 16 at Hennon Stadium. The decision pulls the maroon and gold even in the weekend series 1-1.

BOX SCORE

Ty Adcock (1-1) picked up the win after allowing one unearned run on four hits in 2.2 innings of relief. Starter George Kirby went 4.0 complete innings, striking out three batters while getting tagged for six runs on nine hits. Kyle Greenler had one punch out in 2.0 innings, and Brandon Justice also made an appearance with 1.1 innings of work.

Garrett Stonehouse and Joe Satterfield both batted 4-for-5 on the day and scored twice. Stonehouse added three RBIs while Satterfield drove in a pair. Peter Perkins posted a multi-hit outing with a 2-for-4 effort at the plate, and Adcock finished 2-for-6.

How It Happened: Elon benefited from back-to-back walks to start the game. Satterfield then had a productive ground out as both runners moved up on the play. A Stonehouse hit dropped in front of the center fielder and Cam Devanney followed with a hit to left for a 2-0 lead. The Phoenix wasn’t done though as the WCU left fielder couldn’t get to an Adcock single to left. Perkins then earned his first RBI of the season as the senior was plunked with the bases loaded.

The Catamounts picked up a tally in the home half of the second inning. A single down the left-field line put a runner in scoring position for the Purple and Gold. With two away, Immanuel Wilder laced a hit back up the middle that narrowly missed Kirby. Down 3-1, the home team threatened in its next turn at the plate with runners in scoring position and one out. Kirby kept them from coming in, though, with his second punch out of the inning and a ground out to first.

Elon posted another three-spot in the fourth to take a 6-1 advantage. After Satterfield doubled to left with two outs, the infield was playing deep enough to allow a Stonehouse blooper to fall in just past the pitchers mound. Satterfield, who anticpated the catch and was running on the play, touched home for the 4-1 edge. Devanney then singled through the left side of the defense and Adcock doubled to the wall in left center to plate two more runs.

WCU answered with five-runs in the bottom of the fourth to knot the game at 6-6. After consecutive singles put runners on the corners, a wild pitch allowed a Catamount runner to come around. A hit by pitch and a sacrifice bunt then moved runners into scoring position, and leadoff batter Daylan Nanny delivered a two-RBI double to left center. Elon corralled a grounder to short for out number two, but an inside-the-park home run allowed the home team to pull even.

In the top of the fifth, Perkins and Mike Borucki led off with a pair of hits. Stanley was then hit by a pitch to run the bases full and force a WCU pitching change. Anthony Galason was plunked for the free RBI, and Satterfield added another with a sacrifice fly to right. The Catamount reliever then hit Stonehouse to load the bases for the second time in the inning, and Devanney drew an RBI walk for Elon’s third three-run frame on the day.

The Catamounts refused to go away, plating two runs in the bottom of the six to make it a 9-8 game. After a ball found grass in right center to put a runner on, Matthew Koehler homered to right. Elon got a run back in the seventh as the WCU first baseman couldn’t make the play on a hard hit by Satterfield down the right-field line. The Greenville, S.C. native legged out the triple and Stonehouse brought him home with a hit up the middle.

Facing one out and runners on the corners, Elon brought in its closer in Adcock. A wild pitch allowed the first runner to come in, and a hit up the middle scored the other as WCU tied the game for the second time at 10-10. Stanley responded with a leadoff double down the left-field line to start the ninth. The Shallotte, N.C. took third on a wild pitch and Galason drew a walk to put runners on the corners for Satterfield. He found a hole through the right side and Elon pushed in a run for the 11-10 advantage. The Purple and Gold then turned a double play to hold the Phoenix to the one run in the frame.

After WCU tied the game again with a run in the bottom of the ninth, Elon retook the lead 12-11 thanks to smart base running by Spurlin. The junior out of Ty Ty, Ga. walked and stole second. As he advanced to third on a wild pitch, coach Robbie Huffstetler waved him around on the play. Spurlin would run into the Catamount third baseman, who was called for obstruction.

Notes: Perkins made his first start and added his first hit of the season…Spurlin and Perkins both swiped a bag…Elon totaled 16 hits in the game, marking a season high…It was the third game this season that has gone to extras…Galason walked twice to push his reached base streak to 16 games….Stonehouse’s three RBIs tie his season high.

On Deck: Tomorrow’s series finale is scheduled for a 1:30 p.m. start.