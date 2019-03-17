Elon Men’s Tennis Falls 5-2 at East Tennessee State

JOHNSON CITY, Tenn. – Elon University men’s tennis had its three-match winning streak snapped on Sunday, March 17, with a 5-2 loss to East Tennessee State at the Dave Mullins Tennis Center.

RESULTS

Although Elon was able to level the match at 1-1 after losing the doubles point, East Tennessee State clinched the win with three straight singles wins in response to earn the victory.

The Phoenix falls to 11-4 overall with the loss as ETSU snaps Elon’s three-match winning streak. East Tennessee State improves to 10-4 overall on the season with the win.

HIGHLIGHTS

East Tennessee State claimed the early 1-0 lead with its victory in doubles action. After the Bucs won its match on court two, David Gonzalez and Sergi Fontcuberta clinched the point with a 6-2 victory on court three. Mario Paccini and Felipe Sarrasaguetrailed 4-3 during their match on court one when the point was clinched.

In singles action, Felipe Osses-Konig leveled the match at 1-1 with a 6-2, 6-3 win on court three. However, ETSU responded with three straight singles wins to clinch the victory. Miguel Este earned a victory on court six and Frazier Rengifo snapped Sarrasague’s 11-match singles winning streak on court one before Yusuf Khamis clinched the Bucs’ win on court five.

After the match was clinched, East Tennessee State extended its lead to 5-1 after Fontcuberta battled for a three-set 6-3, 4-6, 6-4 win on court two. Kyle Frankel concluded the match with his fourth straight singles victory with a 6-2, 2-6, 7-6 (10-8) win against David Gonzalez.

UP NEXT

The Phoenix begins a three-game homestand on Monday, March 18, with a rescheduled match against Coastal Carolina at the Jimmy Powell Tennis Center at 2:30 p.m. The match will be the second contest of a men’s and women’s doubleheader, which begins with the Phoenix women facing off against Mercer at 10 a.m.

East Tennessee State 5, Elon 2

Mar 17, 2019 at Johnson City, Tenn. (Dave Mullins Tennis Complex)

Singles competition

1. Frazier Rengifo (ETSU) def. Felipe Sarrasague (ELON) 7-5, 6-2

2. Sergi Fontcuberta (ETSU) def. Mario Paccini (ELON) 6-3, 4-6, 6-4

3. Felipe Osses-Konig (ELON) def. Juan Lugo (ETSU) 6-2, 6-3

4. Kyle Frankel (ELON) def. David Gonzalez (ETSU) 6-2, 2-6, 7-6 (10-8)

5. Yusuf Khamis (ETSU) def. Camilo Ponce (ELON) 7-6 (8-4), 6-1

6. Miguel Este (ETSU) def. Taylor Foote (ELON) 6-1, 6-3

Doubles competition

1. Juan Lugo/Chris Mikrovas (ETSU) vs. Felipe Sarrasague/Mario Paccini (ELON) 4-3, unfinished

2. Yusuf Khamis/Frazier Rengifo (ETSU) def. Kyle Frankel/Camilo Ponce (ELON) 6-1

3. Sergi Fontcuberta/David Gonzalez (ETSU) def. Dino Bonetta/Taylor Foote (ELON) 6-2

Match Notes

Order of finish: Doubles (2,3); Singles (3,6,1,5,2,4)