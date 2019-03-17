Greensboro College Athletics Update For 3/16/2019

from Wes Gullett, GC SID:

Baseball Holds On Late To Even Series With North Carolina Wesleyan

ROCKY MOUNT, N.C. – The Greensboro College baseball team defeated the Bishops of North Carolina Wesleyan College in the second game of a three-game conference series Saturday 10-9.

Greensboro raced out to a three-run lead in the first inning after Hunter Curtis and Lincoln Hewett recorded RBI hits before Thomas Helms also tallied a RBI on a ground out.

Greensboro then added to their lead with one run in the second inning before Jacob Rodriguez extended the lead to 5-0 with a RBI single of his own in the third inning.

In the top half fourth, Greensboro struck for three more runs, highlighted by a 2 RBI single by Chance Bryant, to make the score 9-0.

The Bishops then went on to score the game’s next four runs to pull within five before Hewett made the score 9-4 with his first homerun of the season.

After Helms tallied another RBI in the seventh, the Bishops would battle back to within one run over the next two innings but Joseph Hoelle was able to shut the door in the ninth to secure the victory.

Greensboro finished with 14 hits with Curtis leading the way with three while Blake Carroll, Hewett, Scotty McGuire, and Rodriguez each had two hits.

Wills Hicks earned the win on the mound while Hoelle picked up the save.

The Pride and the Bishops will close out the three-game set Sunday. For more information on Greensboro College baseball, continue to follow www.greensborocollegesports.com.

Men’s Lacrosse Sails Past Oglethorpe 16-2

ATLANTA, Ga. – Davis Miller scored four goals as the Greensboro College men’s lacrosse team sailed past the Stormy Petrels of Oglethorpe University Saturday 16-2.

Greensboro scored six goals in the first period as Michael Kiley scored two goals while Aidan Poole, Miller, Spencer Kontoulas, and Justin Matthews also found the back of the net.

With the Pride leading 6-0, Miller found the back to the goal for the second time early in the second period to extend the Greensboro lead to seven before the Petrels scored their first goal.

Following the Oglethorpe goal, Greensboro was able to take a 10-1 lead into the break after Kontoulas, Kiley, and Miller each scored over the final 11:33 of the half.

Greensboro then outscored the Petrels 6-1 over the final two periods to secure the 14-point victory. Austin Bane, Miller, Michael Meley, Dominic Scali, Ethan Pierce, and Michael Thomas each accounted for one goal.

Kyle Ishler picked up the win in goal after stopping seven of the nine shots he faced with Cody Hammock stopped both shots he faced over the final 10 minutes.

The Pride will return to action Saturday when they host USA South foe Huntingdon College. For more information on Greensboro College men’s lacrosse, continue to follow www.greensborocollegesports.com.

Pride Softball Records Two Game Split With Covenant

Greensboro, N.C. – The Greensboro College softball team split doubleheader with the Scotts of Covenant College Saturday

Covenant won Game 1 by a 2-1 score before the Pride rebounded with a 4-0 victory in the finale.

Game One

Greensboro took a 1-0 lead in the bottom of the third inning when a Hanna Stackhouse sacrifice fly to left field plated Jasmine Worthy.

However, The Scots responded with a score of their own in the top of the fourth inning with a bases loaded walk to tie the game.

Greensboro got a runner on third in the fifth inning but was unable to push the go ahead run across.

With the score tied heading in to the seventh, the Scots were able get the game winning run on a Pride throwing error.

Kelsey Swaim was credited with the loss in the pitching circle despite having eight strikeouts

Game Two

Greensboro was able to take a 1-0 lead in the bottom of the third inning when Cassie Collins hit a sacrifice fly to right center field to score Worthy.

The Pride then added to their lead when Courtney Fink hit a RBI single before Caroline Stanley hit a RBI double to right center field, plating Fink and Worthy, increasing their lead 4-0.

Greensboro was then able withstand a couple threats by the Scots to secure the four-run victory.

Worthy and Stanley each had a team-leading two hits. Maddy Wetherholt was credited with the win in the pitching circle.

The Pride will return to action Sunday when they travel to Ashland, Va. for a non-conference doubleheader against Randolph-Macon College. For more information on Greensboro College softball, continue to follow www.greensborocollegesports.com.

Men’s Golf Finishes 19th At Jekyll Island While Brown Wins Individuals Tournament

JEKYLL ISLAND, Ga. – The Greensboro College men’s golf team finished in 19th-place at the 2019 Jekyll Island Intercollegiate Saturday.

Scott Campbell rebounded from a rough opening round to card a four-under par 68 to finish the 36-hole event at even par.

Campbell played the back nine at even par before going four-under on the front, highlighted by an eagle three on the par-5 first.

Zachary Swink finished with a one-over par 73 over the final 18 holes while Davis Reynolds finished the day at two-over par.

Zane Smith and Trey Massey also competed for the Pride.

In the individuals’ tournament that was held on the par-72 Oleander Course, Connor Brown carded a three-under par 69 to finish atop the 39-player field at four-under par.

Troy Stibling finished in a tie for 10th-place at eight-over par.

The Pride will return to action April 1 at the Wynlakes Invitational hosted by Huntingdon College. For more information on Greensboro College men’s golf, continue to follow www.greensborocollegesports.com.

Women’s Lacrosse Drops Tightly Contested Match-up Against Pfeiffer 14-9

Misenheimer, N.C. – The Greensboro College women’s lacrosse team fell to the Falcons of Pfeiffer University Saturday 14-9.

Pfeiffer scored the first goal of the game just seven seconds in before Kara Whitson tallied two goals over the next five minutes to give the Pride a 2-1 lead.

The Falcons then went on a four-goal run to take a 5-2 lead before Whitson and Murphie Davis found the back of the net to make the score 5-4 with 7:32 remaining in the half.

Following the Davis goal, Madison Blashaw beat the Falcons keeper to tie the game before Whitson scored to more goals to give the Pride a 7-5 lead.

However, Pfeiffer scored the final three goals of the half to take an 8-7 lead into the break.

Blashaw was then able to tie the game with her second goal of the game just 16 second into the half before Pfeiffer used another four-goal run to take a 12-8 lead.

Over the final 10 minutes, Pfeiffer outscored the Pride 2-1 to take the victory.

Whitson finished the game with five goals while Blashaw had two goals. Sada Hollowell made 21 saves in the loss.

The Pride women will return to action Wednesday when they travel to Guilford College. For more information on Greensboro College women’s lacrosse, continue to follow www.greensborocollegesports.com.

Men’s Tennis Drops Opener Against Averett

GREENSBORO, N.C. – The Greensboro College men’s tennis team fell to the Cougars of Averett University in their first match of 2019 Saturday 9-1.

In doubles action, Landon Murray and Paul Bauberger fell at the No.2 doubles spot by a 8-1 score while Phillip Deutsch and Nicholas Coleman fell at No.1 doubles by a 8-0 score.

In singles action, Greensboro fell in each match by scores of 6-0 and 6-0.

“We started out strong in our doubles matches,” Coach Josh Greer said. “We fought hard but came out short in both matches.

“In singles we won a lot of points but made some mistakes that Averett was able to capitalize on. I am real proud of the way our guys performed considering we gave up three points out of the gate.”

The Pride men will return to action March 27 when they host William Peace University. For more information on Greensboro College men’s tennis, continue to follow www.greensborocollegesports.com.