Looking back on Saturday Night’s NCHSAA Title Games for Southeast Guilford(Women) and Southwest Guilford(Men):We missed Lincoln’s Birthday, but we do have the Key Links from the games

CLICK HERE for the Southeast Guilford Falcons’ 55-49 win over the Cuthbertson Cavaliers on Saturday in the Dean E. Smith Center, in Chapel Hill…from Kyle Morton at the High School OT and WRALSportsFan.com…Women’s 3-A Final…

CLICK HERE and listen here, for Coach Rachel Clark, senior Kristen Roberts and junior Kennedi Simmons, all from Southeast Guilford and coming in from the High School OT, at WRALSportsFan.com….Post-game press conference, with audio and video….

CLICK HERE for the SEG victory over Cuthbertson, from Langston Wertz Jr., at the Charlotte Observer….

CLICK HERE for the game report on SEG-Cuthbertson from Brennan Doherty, on assignment for the News and Record…

CLICK HERE for the Southwest Guilford Cowboys’ win over the Bulldogs from Burlington Williams, and coming in from Joe Sirera at the News and Record…Men’s 3-A Final…

CLICK HERE, for David Kehrli at the Burlington Times-News, on SWG’s 67-60 victory over Burlington Williams…

Here is a snippet from DK:

“All we heard all week was, ‘You don’t have a chance. They’ll beat you by 30.’ I knew that wasn’t going to be the truth,” Williams coach Tommy Cole said. “The way we’ve been playing the last four games, I knew that wasn’t going to happen.”

The Bulldogs (27-4) had spent the majority of the night hassling the Cowboys defensively and going shot-for-shot on the offensive end, and with three minutes remaining in the third quarter only trailed by six points when Tamari Graves splashed a 3-pointer through the net.

That’s when the run came from the Cowboys (32-0).

CLICK HERE for Kyle Morton at the High School OT/WRALSportsfan.com on Southwest Guilford past Burlington Williams…

CLICK HERE for Coach Guy Shavers, Keyshaun Langley, Kobe Langley, Joel Pettiford and Jayden Turner from Southwest Guilford and their post-game interview session from High School OT and WRALSportsFan.com….

CLICK HERE for the Southeast Guilford girls/women vs. Cuthbertson on GreensboroSports Radio and you can also go to GreensboroSports Radio and Click On GreensboroSports Radio 2 for the Southwest Guilford boys/men vs. Burlington Williams…Don Tilley and our team on GreensboroSports Radio and Kris Walser and coach Marlon White on GreensboroSports Radio 2….

(The games were running a little slow earlier, but they seem to be fine and on time now….Check it Out.)

++++++++++++++++++++++++++++CLICK HERE for the Bishop McGuinness boys/men and their 1-A Title win over Henderson Collegiate, 55-54, on Andrew Budzinski’s made free throw, with less than a second left on the game clock, and Bishop took the title back to Kernersville…from Patrick Ferlise, at the Winston-Salem Journal….+++++++++++++++++++