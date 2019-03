Northwest Guilford High School Athletics for the week of 3/18-3/23/19:Softball Monday, Tuesday and Friday/Baseball on Tuesday, Wednesday and Friday

Monday, March 18

4:00 PM Boys Varsity Golf Metro Conference Match-Page host Away

5:00 PM Girls Varsity Softball Southeast Guilford High School Away

5:00 PM Girls Junior Varsity Softball Southeast Guilford High School Home

5:30 PM Girls Junior Varsity Lacrosse West Forsyth High School Away

7:00 PM Boys Junior Varsity Lacrosse West Forsyth High School Away

7:00 PM Girls Varsity Softball Southeast Guilford High School Away

7:00 PM Girls Junior Varsity Softball Southeast Guilford High School Home

Tuesday, March 19

2:00 PM Boys Varsity Golf Forsyth Country Day School Away

4:45 PM Girls Middle School Softball Mendenhall Middle School Home

5:30 PM Girls Junior Varsity Lacrosse Southeast Guilford High School Home

6:00 PM Boys Varsity Baseball Ragsdale High School Home

6:00 PM Boys Junior Varsity Baseball Ragsdale High School Away

7:00 PM Boys Varsity Lacrosse Ragsdale High School Away

7:00 PM Girls Varsity Softball Ragsdale High School Home

7:00 PM Girls Varsity Lacrosse Southeast Guilford High School Home

Wednesday, March 20

5:00 PM Boys Varsity Tennis Ragsdale High School Home

5:30 PM Boys Junior Varsity Lacrosse Weddington High School Home

5:30 PM Girls Junior Varsity Soccer West Forsyth High School Home

6:00 PM Girls Varsity Lacrosse Reynolds High School Away

7:00 PM Boys Varsity Baseball Southwest Guilford High School Away

7:00 PM Girls Varsity Soccer West Forsyth High School Home

7:30 PM Boys Varsity Lacrosse Weddington High School Home

Thursday, March 21

4:30 PM Boys Varsity Tennis Bishop McGuinness Catholic High School Home

4:30 PM Coed Varsity Track Metro meet vs. Page and HP Central Home

5:00 PM Boys Junior Varsity Baseball Southwest Guilford High School Home

6:00 PM Girls Junior Varsity Soccer Reynolds High School Home

Friday, March 22

5:00 PM Girls Junior Varsity Softball Reagan High School Home

5:30 PM Boys Junior Varsity Lacrosse Ardrey Kell High School Away

5:30 PM Girls Junior Varsity Soccer Southwest Guilford High School Away

6:00 PM Boys Junior Varsity Baseball Page High School Away

6:00 PM Girls Varsity Lacrosse Ragsdale High School Home

7:00 PM Boys Varsity Baseball Page High School Home

7:00 PM Girls Varsity Soccer Southwest Guilford High School Away

7:00 PM Girls Varsity Softball Reagan High School Home

7:30 PM Boys Varsity Lacrosse Ardrey Kell High School Away

Saturday, March 23

12:00 PM Boys Junior Varsity Baseball Richmond Senior HS Away

3:00 PM Boys Varsity Baseball Richmond Senior HS Away