Ragsdale High School Athletics for the week of 3/18-3/23/19:Baseball Tuesday, Wednesday and Friday

Monday, March 18

4:00 PM Boys Varsity Golf @ Bryan Park/ vs. Page (Other) Away

6:00 PM Girls Varsity Soccer Western Guilford High School Away

Tuesday, March 19

4:00 PM Boys Varsity Golf @ Jamestown Park/ E Guilford and SW Guilford (Other) Home

4:30 PM Boys Varsity Tennis Wesleyan Christian Academy Home

6:00 PM Boys Varsity Baseball Northwest Guilford High School Away

6:00 PM Boys Junior Varsity Baseball Northwest Guilford High School Home

6:00 PM Girls Varsity Softball Northwest Guilford High School Away

6:00 PM Girls Varsity Lacrosse High Point Central High School Away

7:30 PM Boys Varsity Lacrosse Northwest Guilford High School Home

Wednesday, March 20

4:00 PM Boys Varsity Golf @ Lexington Golf Course/ vs. Central Davidson (Other) Away

4:30 PM Coed Varsity Track vs. Grimsley (Other) Home

4:30 PM Boys Varsity Tennis Northwest Guilford High School Away

5:00 PM Boys Varsity Baseball @ Hillsborough Orange (Other) Home

5:00 PM Boys Junior Varsity Baseball Hillsborough Orange (Other) Away

Thursday, March 21

4:30 PM Boys Varsity Tennis Western Guilford High School Away

6:00 PM Girls Varsity Soccer High Point Central High School Home

6:00 PM Girls Varsity Softball Dudley Senior High School Away

Friday, March 22

4:30 PM Boys Junior Varsity Baseball @ Wheatmore/ JV/ Varsity Double Header (JV’s @ 4:30PM) (Other) Away

6:00 PM Girls Varsity Softball High Point Central High School Home

6:00 PM Girls Varsity Lacrosse Northwest Guilford High School Away

7:00 PM Boys Varsity Baseball @ Wheatmore/ JV/ Varsity Double Header (JV’s @ 4:30PM) (Other) Away

7:30 PM Boys Varsity Lacrosse High Point Central High School Away

Saturday, March 23

1:30 PM Boys Junior Varsity Baseball @ Hi Toms Stadium (Other) Away