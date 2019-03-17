Ragsdale High School Athletics for the week of 3/18-3/23/19:Baseball Tuesday, Wednesday and Friday
Monday, March 18
4:00 PM Boys Varsity Golf @ Bryan Park/ vs. Page (Other) Away
6:00 PM Girls Varsity Soccer Western Guilford High School Away
Tuesday, March 19
4:00 PM Boys Varsity Golf @ Jamestown Park/ E Guilford and SW Guilford (Other) Home
4:30 PM Boys Varsity Tennis Wesleyan Christian Academy Home
6:00 PM Boys Varsity Baseball Northwest Guilford High School Away
6:00 PM Boys Junior Varsity Baseball Northwest Guilford High School Home
6:00 PM Girls Varsity Softball Northwest Guilford High School Away
6:00 PM Girls Varsity Lacrosse High Point Central High School Away
7:30 PM Boys Varsity Lacrosse Northwest Guilford High School Home
Wednesday, March 20
4:00 PM Boys Varsity Golf @ Lexington Golf Course/ vs. Central Davidson (Other) Away
4:30 PM Coed Varsity Track vs. Grimsley (Other) Home
4:30 PM Boys Varsity Tennis Northwest Guilford High School Away
5:00 PM Boys Varsity Baseball @ Hillsborough Orange (Other) Home
5:00 PM Boys Junior Varsity Baseball Hillsborough Orange (Other) Away
Thursday, March 21
4:30 PM Boys Varsity Tennis Western Guilford High School Away
6:00 PM Girls Varsity Soccer High Point Central High School Home
6:00 PM Girls Varsity Softball Dudley Senior High School Away
Friday, March 22
4:30 PM Boys Junior Varsity Baseball @ Wheatmore/ JV/ Varsity Double Header (JV’s @ 4:30PM) (Other) Away
6:00 PM Girls Varsity Softball High Point Central High School Home
6:00 PM Girls Varsity Lacrosse Northwest Guilford High School Away
7:00 PM Boys Varsity Baseball @ Wheatmore/ JV/ Varsity Double Header (JV’s @ 4:30PM) (Other) Away
7:30 PM Boys Varsity Lacrosse High Point Central High School Away
Saturday, March 23
1:30 PM Boys Junior Varsity Baseball @ Hi Toms Stadium (Other) Away
Add A Comment
Personal attacks on players, coaches, parents or school officials will not be tolerated.
All comments are reviewed. We will close comments when things get out of hand or when we can not properly monitor them.