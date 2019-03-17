Southeast Guilford High School Athletics for the week of 3/18-3/23/19:Baseball Tuesday, Wednesday and Friday
03/18/19 Monday Golf V Men’s A 4:00 PM Mid-Piedmont Conference @ Asheboro
03/18/19 Monday Tennis V Men’s H 4:30 PM Southwestern Randolph High SE Tennis Courts
03/18/19 Monday Soccer JV Women’s H 5:00 PM Southern Alamance
03/18/19 Monday Softball V Women’s H 5:00 PM Northwest Guilford High School SE Softball Field
03/18/19 Monday Softball JV Women’s A 5:00 PM Northwest Guilford High School
03/18/19 Monday Soccer V Women’s H 6:30 PM Southern Alamance SE Soccer Facility
03/19/19 Tuesday Track V Men & Women’s A 4:30 PM Asheboro QuadMeet SE, Williams, EG @ Asheboro
03/19/19 Tuesday Baseball JV Men’s A 4:30PM Southern Guilford
03/19/19 Tuesday Softball JV Women’s A 5:00 PM Southern Guilford SE Softball Field
03/19/19 Tuesday Lacrosse JV Women’s A 5:30 PM Northwest Guilford High School
03/19/19 Tuesday Soccer V Women’s A 6:00 PM Eastern Guilford
03/19/19 Tuesday Softball V Women’s A 6:30 PM Southern Guilford
03/19/19 Tuesday Baseball V Men’s A 7:00 PM Southern Guilford
03/19/19 Tuesday Lacrosse V Women’s A 7:00 PM Northwest Guilford High School
03/20/19 Wednesday Tennis V Men’s H 4:30 PM Asheboro SE Tennis Courts
03/20/19 Wednesday Baseball JV Men’s A 4:30PM Ledford
03/20/19 Wednesday Lacrosse V Women’s H 5:30 PM Glenn SEHS Stadium
03/20/19 Wednesday Baseball V Men’s A 7:00 PM Ledford
03/20/19 Wednesday Lacrosse V Men’s H 7:15 PM Eastern Guilford SEHS Stadium
03/21/19 Thursday Tennis V Men’s H 4:30 PM TBA New Garden Friends SE Tennis Courts
03/21/19 Thursday Soccer JV Women’s A 5:00 PM Glenn
03/21/19 Thursday Lacrosse V Men’s A 6:00 PM Western Guilford
03/21/19 Thursday Soccer V Women’s A 6:30 PM Glenn
03/22/19 Friday Baseball JV Men’s H 4:30PM Burlington Williams SE Baseball Field
03/22/19 Friday Lacrosse JV Women’s A 5:30 PM Grimsley
03/22/19 Friday Softball V Women’s H 6:00 PM Burlington Williams SE Softball Field
03/22/19 Friday Baseball V Men’s H 7:00 PM Burlington Williams SE Baseball Field
03/22/19 Friday Lacrosse V Women’s A 7:00 PM Grimsley
