Strong Outing From Daniels Helps Elon Baseball Secure Series Victory

CULLOWHEE, N.C. – Mason Daniels held Western Carolina to two runs (one earned) through six innings as Elon University baseball earned the series win with a 6-2 final Sunday afternoon, March 17 at Hennon Stadium.

The Gahanna, Ohio native improved to 2-0 on the season after giving up just two hits and a walk while striking out three opposing batters. He pitched six perfect innings, retiring the first 18 batters he saw before hitting a batter in the seventh. Jared Wetherbee earned the save, allowing one hit and a walk with four strikeouts through 3.0 complete innings of relief.

Three Phoenix (11-8) batters posted multi-hit efforts on the day as Joe Satterfield, Ty Adcock, and Tyler Cranston all finished 2-for-4. Satterfield tripled, walked, scored twice, and drove in a run. Adcock also had an RBI and Cranston doubled. Nick Cicci went 1-for-3 with a home run, a run scored, and two RBIs.

How It Happened: It was another quick start for the Phoenix as Anthony Galason singled up the middle and came around on a Satterfield triple to the right corner. A throwing error on the play allowed the junior out of Greenville, S.C. to cross the final 90 feet and give the maroon and gold a 2-0 advantage. Elon then added a run in the top of the second as Adam Spurlin walked, stole second, and took third on a wild pitch. A Cicci sacrifice fly to left then scored him for the 3-0 lead.

Elon added another two runs in the third. After Galason reached on a fielding error by the WCU third baseman and Satterfield singled up the middle, Garrett Stonehouse dropped a sacrifice bunt to move them up. A Cam Devanney sac fly scored Galason from third, and Adcock followed with a hit to the gap in left to bring Satterfield home.

The Phoenix extended its lead with another tally in the sixth. Leading off the frame, Cicci drove the first pitch he saw over the 14′ Purple Monster in left field for the solo shot. WCU finally solved Daniels with a pair of runs in the home half of the seventh. After a hit batter put a Catamount runner on first, a single back to the pitcher and a hit through the right side brought in the first run of the game for the Purple and Gold. A passed ball then allowed another run to touch home as the hosts trimmed Elon’s lead to 6-2.

Wetherbee then took care of the Catamounts (10-7) down the stretch to make it two wins in a row for the maroon and gold.

Notes: After three consecutive no decisions, Daniels picked up win number two. He also tossed 6.0 innings on Feb. 17 against Lafayette for his first win of the season…Cicci’s long ball in the sixth marked his second of the season. As a pinch hitter Feb. 25 versus Wake Forest, he hit a two-run shot for his first home run as a Phoenix…It was the second game in row that Elon scored first. The Pheonix built a 3-0 advantage in the first inning of Saturday’s meeting with the Catamounts…Elon improves to 50-30 in the all-time series. It marks the first series win over the Purple and Gold since the 2013 season when the Phoenix was still in the SoCon. That series was also played in Cullowhee.

On Deck: Elon is back home this Tuesday and Wednesday, March 19-20, as the Phoenix hosts Maryland for a two-game series at Latham Park. Both games are scheduled for a 4 p.m. first pitch.