Winston-Salem Wolves Run Away From SC Upstate 120-80

The Winston-Salem Wolves remained unbeaten this season with a home win over the SC Upstate Redhawks on Saturday, March 16, with a final score of 120-80. The Redhawks took the first lead of the game at 2-0, but then a deep three pointer by Antonio Robinson put the Wolves in front and the team never trailed again in the game.

The Wolves came into the game somewhat shorthanded, with shooting guard LePreece Lynch held out due to injury, and forward Ian Gregory out for a family commitment. Both players had started the first two games of the season.

Joshea Singleton stepped in to pick up the scoring need left in the absence of Lynch and was the leading scorer for the Wolves with 24 points, while Seth Hill added a deep threat with 4-for-8 shooting from behind the arc.

Antonio Robinson continued his efficiency shooting a blistering 71.4 percent from the floor, including 2-for-3 from deep, while handing out 11 assists. The Wolves defense had their best showing of the young season, holding SC Upstate to 44.6 percent shooting on just 65 shot attempts.

Leading rebounders for the Wolves were Dionté Adams with 16 and Zalinor Banks with 10. Banks also notched his second double-double in a row with 17 points.

Point guard TJ Fullwood added a spark off of the bench with 14 points, 9 rebounds and 3 blocks.

With the win, the Wolves improve to 3-0 on the season and remain on top of the Northeast Division. They will be on the road for their next game against the Charlotte Tribe on March 24.

The SC Upstate Redhawks fall to 0-2 on the season and are still searching for their first win of the year. The Redhawks will travel to play the Carolina Thunder in Latta, SC on March 30.

Box Score http://www.hometeamsonline.com/teams/default.asp?u=EASTCOASTBASKETBALLLEAGUE2015&s=basketball&p=boxscore&sportsHQ=EASTCOA-WINSTONSALEM&gameID=1928727

Courtesy of Marcus Shockley

Co-Owner & GM Winston-Salem Wolves