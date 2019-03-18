Carolina Acceleration High School Baseball and Softball Today(3/18/19):Results from Saturday at Finch Field with SWG past Ragsdale, Randleman tops East Forsyth and Ledford goes to (8-0) with win over Wheatmore

To get moving faster and to get playing where you are playing stronger, get to Carolina Acceleration, and get in touch with Carmine Pagano and you can do that, by going to www.carolinaacceleration.com….

Baseball Tonight:

Caldwell Academy(2-1) at Grace Academy(2-2) 4pm

Alamance Christian(0-1) at Vandalia Christian(0-2) 4pm

Bishop McGuinness(1-5) at North Stokes(3-4) 4pm

Carolina Royals(0-5) at Wesleyan Christian Academy(3-0) 6pm

Dudley(1-2) at Burlington Williams(3-3) 7pm

Baseball from Saturday at Finch Field in Thomasville:

Southwest Guilford 6, Ragsdale 5

Randleman 3, East Forsyth 1

Ledford 2, Wheatmore 1….Ledford now at (8-0) on the season…

Softball Today:

Rockingham County(4-1) at Eastern Guilford(2-4) 5pm

Chatham Central(0-2) at Cornerstone Charter School(2-3) 5pm

Page(2-2) at Northwest Guilford(2-0) 6pm

Grimsley(0-3) at Western Guilford(4-2) 6pm

Dudley(0-4) at Thomasville(0-4) 6pm

*****from East Forsyth coach Drew Dull, on the job turned in so far this season, by his closer, Hunter Hutchens:*****

The job turned in by East Forsyth’s closer, Hunter Hutchens:

Hunter did a great job to finish off the Southeast Guilford game. We put him out there in the 6th to keep it close and it was his game if we tied it or took the lead. He’s our closer and has that mentality. He’s thrown 2 2/3 innings this year and struck out 7 of the 8 batters he faced.