College Baseball Final: Tufts 6, Guilford 4

GREENSBORO, N.C. – Will Burgess had three hits as the Tufts University baseball team defeated Guilford College, 6-4, on Monday afternoon.

The Jumbos improved to 5-1. The homestanding Quakers fell to 7-12 on the season.

Ryan Daues doubled to center field to score Casey Santos-Ocampo in the sixth inning off of reliever Brody Holloman (0-1) to break a 3-3 tie. Holloman was the losing pitcher as eight Quakers took the mound in a bullpen game for Guilford.

Aidan Tucker (1-0) earned the win for the visitors. He pitched five innings, allowed three runs (two earned) and three hits. Michael Volgende earned the save as he pitched the final frame for Tufts.

The Jumbos knocked 11 hits to seven for GC. Daues recorded two doubles and Elias Varinos had two base hits in the contest for Tufts.

For Guilford, Ryan Hill went 2-for-5 with a double and scored once. Teammate Dylan Tuttle hit a two-home run home run to right field for the visitors. Bryce Vestal and Mitchell Stumpo each had double in the contest. Vestal and Austin Bailey both stole a base for the Quakers.

Guilford plays at Roanoke College on Wednesday (3/20). The Old Dominion Athletic Conference (ODAC) game is at 6 p.m.