College Men’s Golf Results – Guilford, Mishoe Place Sixth at Jekyll Island Collegiate

JEKYLL ISLAND, Ga. – Top-ranked Emory University shot 286 in Sunday’s third and final round to win the prestigious Jekyll Island Collegiate Invitational Sunday. The Eagles, ranked first in the latest Golfstat.com NCAA Division III Rankings, shot 289-283-286 (-6) to win the 30-team event by three strokes over second-ranked Huntingdon College (290-285-286-861). Third-ranked Illinois Wesleyan University shot 288-287-289-864 on the par-72, 6,700-yard Pine Lakes Course layout and placed third.

This year’s tournament featured 13 of the top-30 teams according to Golfstat.com.

Guilford College, ranked ninth in the Golfstat.com ratings, carded its best round of the tournament Sunday (288) and climbed seven spots in the standings to finish sixth at 877 (+13).

Huntingdon’s Stephen Shephard delivered the tournament’s low round, a six-under 66, Sunday and claimed medalist honors in the 150-man field with a 12-under total of 204. He leapfrogged teammate Drew Mathers for the title after Mathers shot 71 Sunday and finished at 69-68-71-208.

The Quakers’ James Mishoe, the top-ranked NCAA Division III golfer according to the latest Golfstat.com ratings, shared sixth place after shooting one-under 71 Sunday and totaling four-under 212 for the 54-hole event.

Guilford’s Zach Evens sparked the Quakers’ strong Sunday with a two-under-par 70. The junior played the first 17 holes at even par before closing with an eagle on the par-five 18th hole. Mishoe birdied 18 to cap his round of one-under par and teammate Josh Hill had a four on 18, which dropped his final score to a one-over 73. Hill shared 22nd place among individuals after shooting 73-72-73-218. A birdie on 18 also helped Louis Lambert to his finest round of the tournament. After shooting 80 Friday and Saturday, the sophomore had the Quakers’ fourth score Sunday with a 74. Kell Graham shot 75 Sunday for Guilford and shared 44th place among individuals at 73-74-75-222.

Coach Adam Crawford’s Quakers are back in action April 1-2 at Huntingdon College’s Wynlakes Invitational in Montgomery, Alabama.