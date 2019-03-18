College Tennis Final – Guilford vs. William Peace

* * * Both Men’s and Women’s Recaps Included * * *

College Men’s Tennis Final – Guilford 8, William Peace 1

GREENSBORO, N.C. – Guilford College’s men’s tennis team earned an 8-1 victory over visiting William Peace University Sunday. The Quakers (3-2) won all three doubles matches and took five-of-six singles contests in straight sets. The Pacers slipped to 0-5.

Kai Glass did not give up a game in his two wins for Guilford. He teamed with Tim Thompson for an 8-0 third-doubles victory over William’s Peace’s Sydney Brown and Tomasso Villa. At sixth singles, Glass had one of the Quakers’ three double-bagel singles results with a 6-0, 6-0 triumph over Villa. Joe Horne (3rd singles) and Jay Montague (4th singles) also won straight-set singles decisions without yielding a game.

Guilford’s Elijah Gregory and Mason Robb bested William Peace’s Dylan Betancourt and Andrew Anderson, 8-2, at first doubles. Gregory topped Joe Stephens in the second singles match, 6-1, 6-1.

Betancourt defeated Guilford’s Robb in first singles, 7-6 (7-4), 6-2 to account for the Pacers’ point.

Coach Dave McCain’s Quakers visit Old Dominion Athletic Conference-rival Virginia Wesleyan University Saturday (3/23) at 2:30 p.m.

Tennis Match Results

William Peace vs Guilford

Mar 17, 2019 at Greensboro, NC

(McMichael Centennial Class Courts)

Guilford 8, William Peace 1

Singles competition

1. Dylan Betancourt (WPU) def. Mason Robb (GC) 7-6 (7-4), 6-2

2. Elijah Gregory (GC) def. Joe Stephens (WPU) 6-1, 6-1

3. Joe Horne (GC) def. Andrew Anderson (WPU) 6-0, 6-0

4. Jay Montague (GC) def. Charlie West (WPU) 6-0, 6-0

5. Tim Thompson (GC) def. Sydney Brown (WPU) 6-0, 6-2

6. Logan Glass (GC) def. Tommaso Villa (WPU) 6-0, 6-0

Doubles competition

1. Elijah Gregory/Mason Robb (GC) def. Dylan Betancourt/Andrew Anderson (WPU) 8-2

2. Jay Montague/Joe Horne (GC) def. Joe Stephens/Charlie West (WPU) 8-1

3. Logan Glass/Tim Thompson (GC) def. Sydney Brown/Tommaso Villa (WPU) 8-0

Match Notes:

William Peace 0-5

Guilford 3-3

Nonconference match

T-2:40

A-50

College Women’s Tennis Final – Guilford 8, William Peace 1

GREENSBORO, N.C. – Guilford College’s women’s tennis team picked up an 8-1 win over visiting William Peace University Sunday to snap a four-match losing skid.

The Quakers improved to 2-6 with the win. The Pacers drop to 0-2.

Guilford won all three doubles matches by identical 8-1 scores. The Quakers’ Makayla McLaurin and Delaney Taylor knocked off Mackenzie Braden and Sophia Church at first doubles. Mackenzie Colton and Olivia La Ganza prevailed at second doubles over the Pacers’ Stephanie Arnold and Lauren Lane. Megan Kimpel and Alex Giddens took the third-doubles match from Amber Riggs and Julia Johnson.

The Quakers claimed five-of-six singles contests in straight sets. The closest contest took place at first singles where Guilford’s McLaurin pulled out a 6-3, 7-6 (10-8) victory over Church. Guilford’s Taylor and La Ganza won at second and third singles, respectively, without yielding a game.

Johnson scored a 6-2, 6-4, win over Guilford’s Jessica Fuentes to account for William Peace’s point.

Coach Kim Kleimeier’s ’13 Quakers visit Old Dominion Athletic Conference-rival Hollins University Thursday (3/21) at 4:00 p.m. The contest was initially scheduled for March 8.

Tennis Match Results

William Peace vs Guilford

Mar 17, 2019 at Greensboro, N.C.

(McMichael Centennial Class Courts)

Guilford 8, William Peace 1

Singles competition

1. Makayla McLaurin (GCW) def. Sophia Church (WPUWT) 6-3, 7-6 (10-8)

2. Delaney Taylor (GCW) def. Lauren Lane (WPUWT) 6-0, 6-0

3. Olivia La Ganza (GCW) def. Mackenzie Braden (WPUWT) 6-0, 6-0

4. Megan Kimpel (GCW) def. Stephanie Arnold (WPUWT) 6-3, 6-4

5. Alex Giddens (GCW) def. Amber Riggs (WPUWT) 6-1, 6-1

6. Julia Johnson (WPUWT) def. Jessica Fuentes (GCW) 6-2, 6-4

Doubles competition

1. Makayla McLaurin/Delaney Taylor (GCW) def. Mackenzie Braden/Sophia Church (WPUWT) 8-1

2. Mackenzie Calton/Olivia La Ganza (GCW) def. Stephanie Arnold/Lauren Lane (WPUWT) 8-1

3. Megan Kimpel/Alex Giddens (GCW) def. Amber Riggs/Julia Johnson (WPUWT) 8-1

Match Notes:

William Peace 0-2

Guilford 2-6

Nonconference match

T-3:00

A-50