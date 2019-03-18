Elon Announces Change in Men’s Basketball Leadership

ELON, N.C. – Elon University Director of Athletics Dave Blank announced today that head men’s basketball coach Matt Matheny will not be retained. A national search for a new head men’s basketball coach will begin immediately.

“I want to thank Matt for his leadership over the past 10 years,” Blank said. “He has been an excellent ambassador for Elon athletics and Phoenix basketball. He has had a positive impact on the lives of the players and we are grateful for all that he has done. His players have excelled in the classroom and as engaged citizens on campus and in the community. However, after a thorough review of the program, I believe a new direction at this time is necessary to move our program forward and provide the best chance for our student-athletes to compete for championships. I wish nothing but the best for Matt and his family.”

Elon’s season ended on March 9 in the Colonial Athletic Association tournament first round, with the team compiling a record of 11-21 this season. During Matheny’s tenure as head coach, Elon made the transition from the Southern Conference to the CAA in 2014. His teams compiled a 151-169 (.472) record and earned Elon’s first Division I postseason berth in 2013 with a trip to the CIT tournament. Elon recorded an 81-97 (.455) record against conference opponents and a 5-10 (.333) record in conference tournament play over the past 10 seasons.