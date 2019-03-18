Game Report on Middle School Baseball:Kernodle Middle School Cougars top Southwest Guilford Middle School Cowboys, 6-3
The Kernodle Middle School Cougars’ baseball team had a big win against Southwest Guilford Middle today/Monday.
Kernodle won 6-3.
Sylas Boris and Brayden Dilday combined pitching for the win, with Dilday pitching the last 5 innings. Boris and Dilday, along with Gavin Hernandez, drove in runs with hits as well.
Big win for the Kernodle Middle School Cougars, who ran past Jamestown Middle, 22-2, last Monday afternoon, in Jamestown…
Kernodle now with at least 2 wins on the season, and that is getting them in a winning position, that Kernodle baseball has not been in before, and they are being led this season, by head coach Allan Boyd…Kernodle Baseball, developing a winning attitude…..
